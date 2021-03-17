Surinder Choudhary: PDP's 'Hindu Face', General Secretary And PAC Member Resigns

In a major setback to the People’s Democratic Party in Jammu region, the State General Secretary and member of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) Surinder Choudhary has resigned from both positions. Resignation from Choudhary came two days after he was appointed as a member of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) and State General Secretary.

This is likely to impact the party not only in Nowshera but also in areas with Jat voters. Choudhary, the only prominent Hindu face of PDP, managed to defeat BJP in Nowshera DDC Polls which is the home constituency of BJP Jammu Kashmir Chief Ravinder Raina.

On 15 March, PDP announced that its new PAC headed by Party President Mehbooba Mufti would have senior leaders A R Veeri, Muhammad Sartaj Madni, G N Lone Hanjura, Dr Mehboob Beg, Naeem Akhtar, Surinder Choudhary, Yashpal Sharma, Master Tassaduq Hussain, Sofi Abdul Gaffar, Nizam ud Din Bhat, Firdous Ahmad Tak, Muhammad Khursheed Alam and Advocate Muhammad Yusuf Bhat as members and nominated Abdul Rehman Veeri as Party Vice President, G N Lone Hanjura, Surinder Choudhary, Amreek Singh Reen and Arshid Malik as the party General Secretaries.

In a letter to PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti, Choudhary wrote, “First of all I thank you for appointing me as State General Secretary and member of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP)-the highest decision-making panel of the party”. READ | PDP cries foul over Waheed Para's prolonged incarceration; casts aspersion on judiciary

“Being a simple and grass-root level worker of the PDP, I will not be able to shoulder such important responsibilities of the party so I am resigning from both posts- namely the State General Secretary and member of the PAC. I will serve the party as a simple worker, which I have already been doing for years together,” the letter added.

“Late Jenab Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had formed the PDP in the year 1999 with the sole aim to provide a viable political alternative to the existing political groups. Mufti Sahib had channelized the potential of every worker and leader of the party due to his vision and foresightedness. Being a resident of the border area of Rajouri, late Mufti Sahib had channelized my potential and provided me opportunities to grow as a leader and to serve the people. Late Mufti Sahib was an institution himself and what I am today is all due to him. I will serve only as a simple worker and my best wishes are always there for your future journey as president of the PDP and newly appointed office bearers,” letter further read.

(Image Credit: Surinder Choudhary Facebook)