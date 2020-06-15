Surjewala Slams Rajnath Singh For 'India No Longer Weak' Jibe; Says 'India Always Strong'

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday attacked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over his recent comments at the J&K virtual rally asking him to 'stop insulting India'.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing a virtual rally in J&K on Sunday, spoke about the border tensions with China saying that talks were underway and that both countries wanted to resolve the issue peacefully. While assuring that they would "not compromise with national pride in any situation" he said that India was not a "weak country anymore" and that it was going to "use this increased power to secure its interests." The speech had been replete with numerous references to and questions for the Congress.

Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed the Defence Minister for calling India 'weak' saying that it had always been strong and that the only problem was that it had a 'weak government'.

The opposition parties especially the Congress party have been demanding details regarding the diplomatic talks that are ongoing between China and India. A few days ago Rahul Gandhi while politicising the border issue took a jibe at Home Minister Amit Shah's comments during his Bihar rally saying that everyone knew the 'reality' of what was happening at the border. Shortly after he had tweeted saying 'Chinese have taken our territory in Ladakh,' questioning why the PM 'was silent.'

The Defence Minister has assured that the opposition would 'not be kept in the dark' regarding this matter saying, "I'd like to inform the Opposition that our government won't keep anyone in the dark. We respect the opposition. Talks between China and India are in progress at a military and diplomatic level."

