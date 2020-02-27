Rebutted On Judge's Transfer, Surjewala Calls Ravi Shankar Prasad 'most Law-less Minister'

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday slammed Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and called him the "most law-less minister the country has ever seen."

Accusing Law Minister Prasad of having the most 'scant regard for the Constitution and law', Surjewala said, "He is the most law-less minister the country has ever seen. He is hell-bent at destroying the judiciary. He has scant regard for the Constitution and law. He is a prodigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. BJP feared that the conspiracy of the riots will get exposed and this is the reason why Justice Muralidhar has been transferred."

Adding further, he also called the transfer an attempt to save the BJP leaders."The transfer is an attempt to save the BJP leaders against whom Murlidhar had made strong observations," he said.

'Consent of the judge taken': RS Prasad

The Congress leader's remarks came after Ravi Shankar Prasad took to Twitter and stated that Justice Muralidhar's transfer came following the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium.

Transfer of Hon’ble Justice Muralidhar was done pursuant to the recommendation dated 12.02.2020 of the Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India. While transferring the judge consent of the judge is taken. The well settled process have been followed. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) February 27, 2020

Adding further to his tweet, Prasad said, "By politicising a routine transfer, Congress has yet again displayed its scant regard for the judiciary. People of India have rejected Congress Party and hence it is hell-bent on destroying the very institutions India cherishes by constantly attacking them."

Congress' Surjewala also accused the BJP of pressurising the judiciary and stated that this was not the first case of the transfer of a judge that has come to light.

"It is not the first case of BJP pressurising judiciary or being vengeful. The appointment of Gopal Subramaniam, a famous lawyer of the Supreme Court who was a lawyer against Modi-Shah in Gujarat riots, was forcibly stopped and orders of the Supreme Court Collegium ignored," he said.

"Justice Geeta Mittal, who gave an uneasy judgment against the government about shell companies, was also transferred similarly. It is clear that if judges curb government's policies as per the constitution, then the Modi government will work with a sense of revenge," Surjewala added.

Justice S Muralidhar transferred

In a big development, Delhi HC Justice S. Muralidhar has been transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday. According to reports, President Ram Nath Kovind, after consultation with Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde decided on the Delhi HC Justice Muralidhar's transfer and directed him to assume office. This comes after the Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on February 12 had recommended the transfer of Justice S Muralidhar to Punjab and Haryana High Court.

