The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Rebutted On Judge's Transfer, Surjewala Calls Ravi Shankar Prasad 'most Law-less Minister'

Politics

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad & called him "the most lawless minister the nation has ever seen".

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ravi Shankar Prasad

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday slammed Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and called him the "most law-less minister the country has ever seen."

Accusing Law Minister Prasad of having the most 'scant regard for the Constitution and law', Surjewala said, "He is the most law-less minister the country has ever seen. He is hell-bent at destroying the judiciary. He has scant regard for the Constitution and law. He is a prodigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. BJP feared that the conspiracy of the riots will get exposed and this is the reason why Justice Muralidhar has been transferred."

Adding further, he also called the transfer an attempt to save the BJP leaders."The transfer is an attempt to save the BJP leaders against whom Murlidhar had made strong observations," he said.

READ | Justice Muralidhar transferred to Punjab & Haryana High Court

'Consent of the judge taken': RS Prasad

The Congress leader's remarks came after Ravi Shankar Prasad took to Twitter and stated that Justice Muralidhar's transfer came following the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium. 

Adding further to his tweet, Prasad said, "By politicising a routine transfer, Congress has yet again displayed its scant regard for the judiciary. People of India have rejected Congress Party and hence it is hell-bent on destroying the very institutions India cherishes by constantly attacking them."

READ | 'Vendetta' or routine? All you need to know about Justice Muralidhar's transfer to P&H HC

Congress' Surjewala also accused the BJP of pressurising the judiciary and stated that this was not the first case of the transfer of a judge that has come to light. 

"It is not the first case of BJP pressurising judiciary or being vengeful. The appointment of Gopal Subramaniam, a famous lawyer of the Supreme Court who was a lawyer against Modi-Shah in Gujarat riots, was forcibly stopped and orders of the Supreme Court Collegium ignored," he said.

"Justice Geeta Mittal, who gave an uneasy judgment against the government about shell companies, was also transferred similarly. It is clear that if judges curb government's policies as per the constitution, then the Modi government will work with a sense of revenge," Surjewala added.

READ | Congress won't accept Centre's rebuttal on Justice Muralidhar's transfer

Justice S Muralidhar transferred 

In a big development, Delhi HC Justice S. Muralidhar has been transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday. According to reports, President Ram Nath Kovind, after consultation with Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde decided on the Delhi HC Justice Muralidhar's transfer and directed him to assume office. This comes after the Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on February 12 had recommended the transfer of Justice S Muralidhar to Punjab and Haryana High Court.

READ | 'BJP's politics of revenge exposed': Cong on the transfer of Delhi HC Judge Muralidhar

READ | "Process followed": Law Minister slams Cong for politicising Justice Muralidhar's transfer

(With ANI inputs) 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NADELLA'S RESPONSE TO FAV CRICKETER
HARYANA MIN'S INSENSITIVE REMARK
DHONI'S NET SESSION
SIDHU SURFACES
MALLIKARJUN KHARGE ATTACKS CENTRE
SONIA GANDHI MEETS PRESIDENT