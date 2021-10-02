Surjewala Clarifies Sonia Gandhi Didn’t Ask Captain To Quit, '78 MLAs' Wanted Him Ousted

As the unabated political turnover in Punjab continue, Congress high command has been under the line of fire for their decision to let go of their veteran leader Amarinder Singh. Amid the mounting confusion and infighting among the congressmen in Punjab, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addressed a press briefing on Saturday and claimed that the decision to remove former CM Amarinder Singh was not taken by Sonia Gandhi, but he had to quit after 78 party MLAs sought his removal as the Punjab Chief Minister.

Surjewala clarifies Sonia Gandhi didn’t ask Captain to quit, 78/79 MLAs wanted him removed

Clearing the air on the “humiliating” removal of Captain Singh, he added that "if any Chief Minister loses the faith and confidence of its legislators or co-workers, he should not remain in the post.".



He said, “Out of 79 MLAs, 78 wanted the change in the reigns of power in the state, the CM was on one side and all other legislators were on the other side, had we not changed the CM, we would have been accused of being dictators. You are not listening to the other side of the MLAs, you don’t know their demands”, he added.

Addressing the media, Surjewala reiterated, “Sonia Gandhi is the president of the Congress party and the decision on changing the CM in Punjab was not taken by her. As I told you, 78 MLAs had written and then we changed the CM.”

The Punjab Turmoil continues...

In the last month alone, the Congress party in Punjab witnessed some critical moments which tended to redefine the political scenario of the state. Amid the infighting between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the situation escalated after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting at 5 pm on September 18 without keeping the erstwhile Punjab CM in the loop. Announcing the decision on Twitter, Rawat asserted that the party had received a representation from a large number of MLAs demanding a meeting. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation". After which a revamped cabinet with the new Chief Minister-- Charanjit Singh Channi was announced in the state. But the turmoil didn’t end as PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was unhappy with the new CM’s cabinet allotments, resigned from the post of Punjab Congress president in retaliation, further leaving Punjab congress in dubiety.

