Surjewala Reacts To Arunachal Teen's Alleged Torture By China; Calls BJP Govt 'weak-kneed'

Congress on Wednesday came down heavily on the BJP-led Central government over the torture of the Arunachal Pradesh teen, Miram Taron, who at the time of the incident was on a trip with his friend in the Lungta Jor area, which is close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Taking to microblogging site Twitter, General Secretary of the party Randeep Singh Surjewala highlighted that while China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) 'kidnaps and tortures' India's youth, the 'weak kneed' government under BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeps 'mum'.

"Modi Govt should hang its head in shame for its timid & submissive approach to brazen encroachment by China," the Congress leader further wrote. His statement comes after the teen's parents claimed that he was tied and blindfolded at all times, and had been subjected to mild electric shocks while in the custody of China's PLA. His father further claimed that he was mentally exhausted as the whole incident scared him.

Tapir Gao, BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh, taking cognisance of the claims of the teen's family, had said, " I urge Govt to raise this issue with authorities concerned."

Chinese Army kidnaps & tortures our youth but a weak kneed Modi Govt remains “mum” - Refuses to listen to the kidnapped boy’s father or even BJP MP from Arunanchal.



Modi Govt should hang its head in shame for its timid & submissive approach to brazen encroachment by China. https://t.co/xXUBIXsVeM — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 2, 2022

Arunachal teen goes missing

Miram Taron, 17, was allegedly abducted by the Chinese army on January 18 from the Lungta Jor area near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) when he went on a hunting trip with his friend Johny Yaying. Yaying managed to escape from the scene and report the matter to the authorities.

The matter had come to the fore when BJP's Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao reported this to the authorities, and urged all Indian government agencies to ensure his early release. Immediately taking cognisance, the Indian Army contacted the PLA seeking assistance to locate Miram, whom it asserted had lost his way while collecting herbs and hunting.

The Chinese army handed over Miram to the Indian Army on January 27 at the Wacha-Damai interaction point at Kibithu in Anjaw district, where he underwent quarantine and completed legal formalities, as revealed on Twitter by Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju who is also a Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal West.

The Indian Army reunited Miram with his parents at a function in Tuting in the Upper Siang district on the evening of Monday, January 31st. He was given a warm welcome by the local administration and panchayat leaders on returning home.

#IndianArmy handed over Miram Taron, 17 yr old boy earlier brought back to India from Chinese PLA custody, to his parents at Tuting, Arunachal Pradesh on 31 Jan. He was given an emotional and rousing reception by parents & locals@adgpi@easterncomd@KirenRijiju @PemaKhanduBJP pic.twitter.com/yK7U2MgGaN — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) January 31, 2022

