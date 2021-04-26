'Surplus Oxygen Supply In Assam, Will Help Northeast States In COVID Fight': Himanta Sarma

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke to Republic Media Network on Monday elaborating on the state's preparedness to tackle the current COVID-19 situation. Assuring that there were enough Oxygen beds and necessary supplies, Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that the state would have close to 18 Oxygen plants in the next 2 weeks, which were enough to meet the demands of the state as well as its 7 sisters in the North-east.

"Up to April 9, we had only 60 cases per day but then suddenly there was a spike and we are getting 200-300 per day. In Assam basically, we are following 3 things- we should have enough ICU beds, oxygen beds, Remdesvir and adequate Remdesivir supply. We have good enough beds and over 25,000 doses of Remdesivir in store. Our oxygen requirement is 20MT per day, our generation has gone up to 60MT/day so we have a surplus supply," said the Health Minister.

"In Assam-Bhutan border, a promoter has developed an Oxygen plant but because of lockdown, it was closed for 4 months. Yesterday I requested our MEA to speak with the Bhutanese government. The Bhutanese government has now resumed construction and it will become operational. It will give us an additional of 50MT per day," he added.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also promised to extend all necessary support to neighbouring states amid the COVID-19 pandemic revealing that it had already sent stocks of Remdesivir to states that had asked for it. "Assam is aligned with its 7 sister states and we are supplying stocks of Remdesivir to these states. We are considering North-eastern states as one region and we will exercise responsibility to our sister states," he said.

Speaking on expanding its Oxygen production capacity, Sarma shared that Assam was adding up to 10 more plants through PM CARES and other initiatives to ensure adequate Oxygen demand is met in case the state witnesses a sudden upsurge. "Assam has also activated 8 oxygen plants with medical colleges. We will activate 3 more in the next few days. From PM CARES also another 6 plants work will be completed. We will have at least 18 plants in the next 20 days. We also have 2000 Oxygen concentrators at our disposal. We have taken enough measures as per the advice of the Central government," he said.