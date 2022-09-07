Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav conducted a surprise inspection of the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) on Tuesday night and was shocked by the “worsening” state of the hospital.

Yadav, who also holds the Health portfolio, assured strict action against the defaulters and immediate fixing of the loopholes. At the hospital, he interacted with health officials and patients along with their families and took note of their complaints.

Yadav said he was surprised to see the condition of the hospital where patients were lying on the corridor floors with dirt and medical waste lying around them. Corpses were also not placed properly at the mortuary and stray animals were seen roaming in the hospital.

#WATCH | Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav schooled the hospital authorities during a surprise visit to Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) & other hospitals, late last night pic.twitter.com/EPmPC2zRvG — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2022

'No doctor available at night'

Patients who were admitted at PMCH put forward their complaints before Tejashwi regarding the lack of basic amenities including medicines and toilets. The Minister was shocked at the unavailability of the senior doctor at the hospital during the night. Instead of the health manager, nurses were seen discharging their duties.

“We inspected PMCH, Gardiner Hospital, and in Gardanibagh Hospital. The doctors were present in two of the hospitals, but the condition of the Tata ward in PMCH was the worst. I learned that people from various districts come here for treatment. I wanted to see what the problem is, be it related to the doctor or medicines,” said Tejashwi.

The Minister said it is the extent of the carelessness as senior doctors were not on duty at night. “There was no senior doctor available, nor was an adequate arrangement of medicines. Cleanliness was missing. No facilities were being given to the patients. There was carelessness in everything,” he said.

Tejashwi assured that the state government will mend all the loopholes and also summoned the superintendent. "There was no roster, no attendance was done. The lie was exposed. Action would be taken. Our government will fix all issues,” he said.

