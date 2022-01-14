Surya Namaskar Row: NC Leader Politicises Move, Accuses Centre Of Forceful Imposition

As the row over Centre's Surya Namaskar event continues to rise, National Conference's provincial secretary Sheikh Bashir has accused the central government of forcefully imposing such activities on the people.

This came after the central government prepares to organise the Surya Namaskar Demonstration programme on January 14, 2022.

Speaking to Republic TV on this same, National Conference leader Sheikh Bashir criticized the Centre's decision to impose the practice of Surya Namaskar on the people as it has nothing to do with exercise and the government is only trying to divert other key issues. "The question is that a decision like this cannot be imposed forcefully on people as every religion has a system and it shouldn't be forced on anyone or any religion", he remarked

Further hitting out at the Centre, the NC leader said that several such decisions have been taken since 2014 including the beating of thalis and lighting candles to fight coronavirus, however, this is being imposed forcefully to just divert the people from other core issues including inflation, unemployment, fall in an economy, business loss, falling GDP and is not connected to health concerns.

On the contrary, former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta while defending the Centre's decision said that Yoga is a part of exercising and is concerned with health issues. "It should not be connected with religious matters", he said.

Further criticizing the row by the National Conference and J&K leader over the Surya Namaskar event, he said, "Yoga is a part of our culture and heritage. People have been practicing it for over decades however, they always try to connect such things to religious matters which is not right. Don't the Muslims do any exercise?"

Jammu and Kashmir leaders oppose Centre's Surya Namaskar program

Ever since the Centre has announced to organize large-scale virtual Surya Namaskar programs across the country on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, J&K leaders along with the National Conference have been opposing and expressing their discontent over it. J&K leader Mehbooba Mufti called out the central government for displaying a 'communal mindset'.

National Conference vice chairman Omar Abdullah also opposed the announcement claiming that 'Muslim students' were being forced to take part in the programs. "Would the BJP be happy if a similar order was issued to order non-Muslim students to celebrate Eid?" he asked.

