Sushant Case: 10 Shocking Things NCP's Memon & Sena's Sanjay Raut Said In Joint Attack

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government continued to defend the Mumbai Police amid the flak from various quarters in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and continued to attack the late star. After attacking the late actor’s family, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut refused to apologise for his statements. Ally Nationalist Congress Party’s Majeed Memon too jumped in the fray by claiming that Sushant was ‘not as popular’ as he has become after his death

READ: NCP Fires Vicious Attack At Sushant Singh Rajput; Majeed Memon Follows Sanjay Raut's Lead

Shocking statements by Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi leaders

1. When asked about apologising to Sushant’s family as expected in a legal notice filed by Sushant’s family, Sanjay Raut told ANI, ‘If there has been any kind of miss on our part, we'll think about it.” He added, "Notice, what notice? We have a lot of work in Mumbai, 100 notices arrive everyday here. I don't know."

2. Under fire for stating that Sushant was not on good terms with his father KK Singh and that he had married twice, statements which have been termed false, Raut stated that he was only talking on the basis of ‘information he had’, and that the family too was talking on the basis of information they had. He defended his statement and said, "It is true, how many times Sushant went to Patna to meet his father? I have sympathy for his father but there are many things that will come to the surface."

3. Majeed Memon tweeted that Sushant was not as famous during his lifetime as he has become after his death.

4. He also stated that the space Sushant was occupying in the press was more than that enjoyed by the Prime Minister or the United States President.

Sushant was not as famous during his lifetime as he is after his death. The space in media he is occupying nowadays is perhaps more than our PM or President of US ! — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) August 12, 2020

5. In another tweet, he stated that the crime had to maintain secrecy during the investigation. He added that publicising all details of the evidence ‘adversely affects’ the interest of truth and justice.

When a crime is at investigation stage, secrecy has to be maintained. Publicising every development in the process of collecting vital evidence adversely affects the interest of truth and justice. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) August 12, 2020

READ:Sanjay Raut Won't Apologise For Jibes At Sushant's Grieving Father; Gets '100s Of Notices'

When asked about his statements during an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, the leader said, “What I’m suggesting is that the publicity given to Sushant and anything related to him is perhaps more than how much he was known for during his lifetime.” “For every criminal offence, the process of collecting evidence, has to be under cover, it can’t be publicised or by beating of drums, because that will be detrimental to the interest of truth and justice. This is the principle of criminal jurisprudence.”

6. When asked why he had insulted Suhant with his tweet, Memon replied, “I am not insulting, you have the habit of looking at the dark side of everything, look at the bright side. This is not an insult according to me. He was popular, he is more popular (now)."

7. When probed further about his statement, the NCP leader also said, “You are delivering a judgement. I'm not here to answer, or be cross-examined. You have no right to ask, and I have no duty to answer you. A journalist is not a judge.”

8. He then continued, “No time to talk about the non-sense which you are doing. Please keep your journalism to yourself, don’t extend it to me. Silly question, I don’t have the duty to answer you. I am not supposed to be interrogated, I don’t have any charge on me.”

9. When asked why he had not questioned the Mumbai police, Memon replied, “Why should I question?”

He continued, “Neither you, nor I can question any police officer, whether he is from Maharashtra, Mumbai, Bihar, or from any other place, it does not matter. There is a law that police officers are supposed to do their duty if they are not doing their duty, you don’t have to beat drums on media, you must have remedial measures."

10 When asked about Mumbai Police covering up the investigation, he replied, “I don’t believe that Mumbai Police has covered the investigation, your premise is wrong.”

READ:Sushant's Cousin Slams Sanjay Raut's 'false' Comments On SSR's Father, Sends Legal Notice

READ:Sushant Case: Shekhar Suman Claims 'Shiv Sena Siding With Rhea', Ashoke Pandit Slams Raut