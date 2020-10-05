Sushant Case A Huge Conspiracy; Seems Even Governments Are Involved: Former J&K DyCM Gupta

Republic Media Network on Monday exposed the somersault in the stand of AIIMS Forensic Head Dr Sudhir Gupta in regards to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Reacting to the explosive development, former J&K Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta questioned the role of the people behind this change of stance, alleging a conspiracy in the case. "Republic has brought out the change in the stand of Dr Sudhir Gupta. It is a question on the reputation of a premier institution like AIIMS. Those behind this needs to be exposed," he said.

"This is unfortunate to show murder as a suicide. This is a huge conspiracy and many people are about to be exposed. It seems even Governments are involved and pressurising doctors. CBI has the trust of the nation and it is last resort for justice. Drug mafia, top Bollywood stars and others are involved, AIIMS need to take cognisance of the matter. Action should be taken against those who are acting as a barrier in justice otherwise Police, AIIMS, CBI will lose people’s trust," he added.

J&K BJP Chief Ravinder Raina also reacted to the developments saying, "Top people involved will be exposed and all will be taken to task. The CBI will expose everyone, those who killed, conspired, destroyed evidence. The SSR case has seen many turns, all being exposed by Republic. Many irregularities were exposed and three agencies are working on this case. Those involved will not be let out."

Selective leaks & Dr Sudhir Gupta's somersault

Various media outlets have concluded that Sushant had committed suicide based on what has selectively been 'unofficially' told to them. These unofficial leaks come after the AIIMS team on September 28 submitted its report, based on its analysis of the Mumbai police's post-mortem and autopsy report which included photographic evidence.

The unofficial leak by the AIIMS expert came in contrast to his previous August 22 conversation with Republic TV where Dr Gupta said that the AIIMS medical board was surprised to know how the Mumbai Police allowed the crime scene to be “contaminated, leading to the possible destruction of evidence” as revealed in Republic's expose on Monday.

Dr Sudhir Gupta had also said that it would be difficult for the AIIMS team to reach to a conclusion and questioned why the Mumbai Police had conducted the post-mortem in a 'hurried manner'. Republic Media Network asks Dr Sudhir Gupta, that what has made him change his stand so drastically in the past few weeks - in fact, a complete 180-degree U-turn - to allegedly submitting 'conclusive findings' in the forensic report.

