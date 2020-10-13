Sushant Case Becomes Bihar Poll Issue, State Minister Says, 'people Need Answers'

Sushant Singh Rajput's death mystery has now become a political issue as it enters the upcoming Bihar elections. Commenting on the same, Ashok Choudhary, Bihar minister and state JDU president in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV said, "It is an issue. People want to know what really happened with Sushant — the end result needs to be known."

He further added, "This will be a big issue during polls. The case was hushed up but people and his family want to know the truth."

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday informed that he has finished conversing with the Health Secretary on his five questions on the alleged AIIMS Team Report. The Rajya Sabha MP said that the ministry was not kept in the loop so now "he will talk to concerned specialists."

I have finished conversing with the Health Secretary on my five questions on the alleged AIIMS Team Report which india Today claimed held the SSR case was according to autopsy report one of suicide. The Ministry was not kept in the loop so now I will talk to concerned specialists — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 13, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police had earlier registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched an investigation. However, the CBI took over the probe into the high-profile case in August following the Supreme Court's nod. Rajput's father KK Singh had on July 25 lodged a complaint with the Bihar police against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members accusing them of abetting his suicide.