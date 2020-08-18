Sushant Case: High-level Meeting Of MVA Leaders Held, CM Uddhav, Dy CM Ajit Pawar Attend

As the demand for a fair probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death increases, a high-level meeting between the top leader of the Maha Vikas Aghadi was held at Bal Thackeray Memorial in Mumbai's Dadar. The meeting came amid widespread similar miring the probe in controversy, ranging from not even filing an FIR till now to allegedly destroying evidence and even scuppering the probe under political pressure.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, DyCM Ajit Pawar, and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh were present in the meeting. The agenda of the meeting is however not known, but the discussion on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is likely.

Sanjay Raut's attack on Sushant Singh's family

Under fire for stating that Sushant was not on good terms with his father KK Singh and that he had married twice, statements which have been termed false, Raut had earlier stated that he was only talking on the basis of ‘information he had’, and that the family too was talking on the basis of information they had. He defended his statement and said, "It is true, how many times Sushant went to Patna to meet his father? I have sympathy for his father but there are many things that will come to the surface." he also refused to apologise.

On Wednesday, issuing his first response on the defamation notice sent by Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin, Raut said that he is unaware of any such notice. Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin Niraj Kumar Babloo, who is a BJP MLA in Bihar, has sent a legal notice to Raut for making baseless claims and demanded an apology. Raut said that '100s of notice arrives in Mumbai.'

