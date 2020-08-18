Sushant Case: Maharashtra Min Aslam Shaikh Says 'no Problem' If Centre Wants CBI Probe

A divide in the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi government over the Sushant Singh Rajput case seems to emerge as a leader from Shiv Sena ally Congress has said that if the Centre wants a CBI inquiry in the case, it should be allowed so.

"The Mumbai Police has rightly probed the Sushant case. But still, if the Centre wishes to investigate the matter further, they can take it up," said Aslam Shaikh, Mumbai City Guardian Minister and member of the state cabinet. "Some people want to jump into controversy since (film) shootings are shut and they are sitting at home. The crime has happened in Mumbai, the investigation is being done here. If the Centre wants CBI probe, there should be no problem," he added.

Meanwhile, facing heat over the Sushant death case, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his deputy Ajit Pawar and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh held a meeting at Bal Thackeray Memorial in Mumbai's Dadar. Sources have told Republic TV that among many other issues, the Sushant case was likely picked up.

Earlier in the day, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde released a statement that claims that Rhea "does not know and has never met" state cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray till today. This comes after the Shiv Sena leader was mentioned in the recent Supreme Court hearing over the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea's plea to transfer the case to Mumbai.

"Neither has she ever spoken to him telephonically or otherwise. Though she has heard of him as a leader of the Shiv Sena," Rhea's lawyer said in the statement that was never asked for. Similarly, Aaditya Thackeray had also earlier issued a statement calling any link to him 'dirty politics.'

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14, 2020. The Mumbai Police immediately claimed it was suicide, but facts, evidence, and testimonies that have since emerged have cast a shadow around this initially-floated narrative. The Mumbai police have asserted that it has questioned over 50 people to date, including in connection with the actor's death.

Sushant’s father approached the Patna Police, which registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others on charges of abetment to suicide, cheating, conspiracy, among others. The family has since said they suspect murder. The Bihar Police has alleged non-co-operation from their counterparts in Mumbai, recommended a CBI probe to the Centre but the Maharashtra Government has petitioned to the Supreme Court against this move.

