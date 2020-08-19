Sushant Case: Union Min RK Singh Welcomes SC Nod For CBI Probe, Hopes 'truth Comes Out'

Union Power Minister RK Singh welcomed Wednesday's Supreme Court decision to allow the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and congratulated the Republic Media Network for its relentless campaign for the same.

"The truth will be revealed now. I would congratulate Republic for taking up this campaign (#CBIforSSR) and pushing it. What you did was not just for Bihar but for the country. There is faith in CBI while questions were raised on the Mumbai Police which is why it was a public demand (for CBI probe)," Singh told Republic TV.

Warning the Mumbai Police that tampering with evidence is a serious crime, the Minister said that if there is found to be a destruction of evidence then there will be consequences.

"I am confident that if there is any destruction of evidence then the CBI will detect it. But now I think people are assured that the truth will come out and there will no coverup. Earlier the suspicion was of a coverup," Singh said.

SC gives nod to CBI probe

The Supreme Court has directed the Mumbai Police to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation. A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy upheld the Bihar government's order to transfer the investigation to CBI. Moreover, Justice Roy held that the Bihar Police had jurisdiction to register FIR at the complaint of Sushant's father. In the verdict, the bench has directed the CBI to probe any other case registered on the Dil Bechara actor’s death and the surrounding circumstances.

Hours after the SC's nod, the agency issued its first statement this evening. Refraining from sharing any details, the CBI asserted that the investigation in the death case is continuing. It also affirmed that CBI officials would visit Mumbai later for further investigation.

"The investigation related to the death of Sh. Sushant Singh Rajput is continuing. CBI team will visit Mumbai in due course for further investigation. Other details can not be shared at this stage," the CBI statement read.

CBI registers FIR

The CBI had registered an FIR after the Centre had approved the Bihar government's proposal last week. The FIR registered by the CBI has named six persons in total including Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty. The case has been registered under IPC 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306, 506 and 120 B. Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Yadav has been named as the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case.

The others named in the FIR are Rhea Chakraborty's family members, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, and Showik Chakraborty. Apart from these, Sushant's home staff manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi have also been named in the FIR. Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated a money laundering case against Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant death case.

Reiterating its quarantine protocols, the BMC has maintained that the CBI officials will not be quarantined if they visit Mumbai for less than a week. However, the Municipal Corporation has highlighted that the officers would have to undergo quarantine if they visit the city for more than 7 days.

