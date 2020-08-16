Sushant Death Case: BJP's Manoj Tiwari Slams Maharashtra Govt, Calls For CBI Probe

Delhi BJP leader Manoj Tiwari called out the Maharashtra government for not registering an FIR in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and alleged that it has prompted the "post mortem" of the late actor's private life. He was reacting to a viral video in which a cheerful Sushant can be seen giggling while his sisters and mother tease him.

On Twitter, Manoj Tiwari said the "post-mortem" of Sushant's private life is happening because even after 62 days of his murder, the Maharashtra government could not register an FIR and called it "very unfortunate" for the film industry. He appealed people to come forward and request Maharastra Chief Minister to "cooperate" in the investigation.

Speaking to Republic TV, Tiwari questioned how the Maharashtra government can talk about justice when it has not registered an FIR in the case even after 62 days while opposing a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"I have been saying this from day 1, allow a CBI inquiry. Now when there's a chance for that, they (Maharashtra) are trying to obstruct it in court. Everyone should join to this demand," he said. "Why does the Maharashtra government want to bury the mysterious death of a star? Why not file an FIR? So they have made it clear, they don't want to probe the case, nor allow anyone else," he added.

Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The 34-year-old actor's untimely death on June 14 sent shockwaves across the country. While the Mumbai Police only registered an Accidental Death Report, the Patna Police filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and other persons based on the complaint of the Dil Bechara actor's father KK Singh. Sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code have been included in the FIR.

Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated a money laundering case against Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant death case. After the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the case to the CBI, the agency formally registered an FIR. Six persons including Rhea Chakraborty have been named as accused. Chakraborty has moved the Supreme Court challenging the transfer of the Patna Police case to the CBI.

