Sushant Rajput Case: NCP MLA Rohit Pawar Lashes Out At 'drug Mafia', Demands Strict Action

Lashing out on the alleged 'drug use' in the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar's grandson & MLA- Rohit Pawar, on Friday, said strict action must be taken on the alleged 'drug mafia'. While he maintained that he had no knowledge of such an issue, he said the probe will reveal the truth. Currently, the NCB is probing into the 'drug angle' of the case, after ED passed on several documents related to the issue.

Pawar: 'Strict action on drug mafia'

"I do not know if there is a drug mafia or not. But if such a thing exists, they must be found and strict action must be taken against them. The result of what happened there will be known only after the probe. But if any wrongdoing was happening against the youth of Maharashtra, then government must act strictly," he said.

Other Pawar bats for CBI probe

Prior to the SC ordering a CBI probe into the case, Maharashtra government was vehemently against transferring the case to the CBI, reposing their faith in the Mumbai police. During this time, Rohit's cousin - Parth Pawar requested the NCP-led Home Ministry to transfer the case to the CBI. Parth, who is Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son, was reprimanded by Sharad Pawar for asking for a CBI probe - calling Parth 'foolish'.

ED probe into 'drug angle'

ED has analysed Whatsapp conversations between Rhea and the others regarding consuming weed and Cannabidiol (CBD) illegally since 2017. It summarises three conversations which point to - illegal procurement of weed by Showik in April-May 2020, Saha delivering CBD to Rhea to allegedly mix with Rajput's coffee in November 2019 and similar such conversations about procuring weed illegally in March 2017 and April 2020. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has already registered a case and will probe into the case.

However the NCB's role in the case is limited as the act of using drugs has to be on certain levels of possession and consumption for it to be illegal, say sources. The ED is currently probing into the money laundering angle in the case, based on the FIR lodged by Sushant's family alleging siphoning of funds to the tune of Rs 15 crores by Rhea Chakraborty from late actor's accounts. Rhea, her brother Showik, father Indrajit and Saha have all been questioned by the ED, and as per sources.

Sushant Rajput Probe

In the two months since Rajput died, the Mumbai police have questioned 56 people till date including - Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Apoorva Mehta, Rajeev Masand. The Bihar police have lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others booking them for 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy' - this has now been transferred to the CBI after the Supreme Court allowed it to take over. Five CBI teams are currently in the city probing into the case and have questioned several witnesses like Sushant's building guard, cook, flatmate Siddarth Pithani and is allegedly set to question Rhea and her family. Apart from the CBI, the NCB, ED and the Mumbai police are still probing into the 34-year-old's demise when he was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14.