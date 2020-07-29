Sushant Rajput Death Case: Tejashwi Yadav Bats For CBI Probe; Slams Bihar CM's Disinterest

Slamming Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's disinterest in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, demanded a CBI probe into the actor's death, speaking exclusively to Republic TV. Casting aspersions over Bihar police's capability to handle the case, Yadav said the central agency was better suited due to the police's heavy caseload. He slammed the CM for not visiting the deceased actor's kin and highlighted that RJD was the first to demand a CBI probe in the case.

Tejashwi: 'Nitish did not visit kin yet'

"Shekhar Suman had wanted to meet CM Nitish Kumar, but he was not given time, so he met me. We have placed the demand that the case be transferred to CBI. He was a youth icon and has made Bihar proud, hence we need to know what was the reason (of his death)," said Yadav

He added, "We welcome the FIR filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father in Bihar, but we doubt if Bihar police is capable to probe this case. As there are a lot of cases pending with Bihar police, it will be better if CBI probes this case. We were the first party to demand CBI probe and suggested that a Filmcity be made in Rajgir in Sushant's memory. It is unfortunate the CM is yet to meet Sushant's kin".

Politicisation over actor's death

The actor's untimely suicide has been greatly politicised with several leaders like - BJP's Subramaniam Swamy, LJP's Chirag Paswan, JAP's Pappu Yadav have alleging inconsistencies in Rajput's death. Moreover, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son met his own party's leader - Home Minister Anil Deshmukh demanding that the case be transferred to CBI from the Mumbai police - which is currently probing into it. BJP too has demanded a CBI probe citing that the three-party Maharashtra govt has lost the people's trust and must hence set aside its ego and transfer the case.

FIR lodged against Rhea Kapoor

Earlier on Tuesday, Bihar police registered an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty - who was Rajput's girlfriend - and five others in Patna for 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy', after Rajput's father filed a complaint with the Bihar police. Chakraborty has now moved the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of the case from Bihar to Mumbai, after a 4-member Bihar police team reached Mumbai to probe into the case. Apart from her, several celebrities like Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Apoorva Mehta, Rajeev Masand etc - are some of 40 people questioned by the Mumbai police in the case till date.

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe

After over a month's investigation, Mumbai police on Monday, ruled out any foul play in Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise after they received the viscera report. The post-mortem report too had stated that Sushant passed away due to suffocation, asphyxia, with the Home Minister assuring a thorough probe into the suicide. On the other hand, Rajput's family has reportedly denied that the actor was suffering from depression and is reportedly unhappy with the investigation by Mumbai Police in the case. The 34-year old actor was found hanging from his Bandra residence on June 14 and left no suicide note.