Sushant Rajput Death Probe: BJP Tells Sena To 'set Aside Ego' And Transfer Case To CBI

Jumping into the rising demand for a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Tuesday, urged the Thackeray government to hand over the case to the Central agency. Kadam pointed out how Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son met his own party's leader - Home Minister Anil Deshmukh demanding the same. Stating that this govt has lost the people's trust, he said it must set aside its ego and transfer the case.

Ram Kadam: 'Set aside ego, transfer case'

He said, "We have complete faith in Mumbai and Maharashtra police, but Maharashtra's people do not trust this 3-party government. Hence there is a demand for Maharashtra govt to set aside their ego and transfer the case to CBI. Inspite of NCP handling the Home Ministry, NCP leader Ajit Pawar's son - Parth Pawar met Home Minister demanding CBI probe.

He added, "When the govt's own leaders don't trust the govt, what kind of govt is this? They have lost people's trust. It is yet to be seen if Maharashtra govt respects the wishes of the people." The actor's untimely suicide has been greatly politicised with several leaders like - BJP's Subramaniam Swamy, LJP's Chirag Paswan, JAP's Pappu Yadav have alleged inconsistencies in Rajput's death.

FIR lodged against Rhea Kapoor

Earlier in the day, Bihar police registered an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty and five others in Patna for 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy', after Rajput's father filed a complaint with the Bihar police. Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated by the Mumbai Police almost 20 days back for nearly 11 hours in the case. Apart from her, several celebrities Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Apoorva Mehta, Rajeev Masand etc - have been questioned by the Mumbai police. A total of 40 people have been questioned till date.

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe

After over a month's investigation, Mumbai police on Monday, ruled out any foul play in Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise after they received the viscera report. The post-mortem report too had stated that Sushant passed away due to suffocation, asphyxia, with the Home Minister assuring a thorough probe into the suicide. On the other hand, Rajput's family has reportedly denied that the actor was suffering from depression and is reportedly unhappy with the investigation by Mumbai Police in the case. The 34-year old actor was found hanging from his Bandra residence on June 14 and left no suicide note.

