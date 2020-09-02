Sushant Singh Death Case: Union Minister RK Singh Reacts To The Drug Angle

The Narcotics Control Bureau recently detained Abdel Basit Parihar, a Bandra resident, after interrogating Zaid Vilatra in connection with the drugs trafficking case linked to the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Commenting on those campaigning against the ongoing drug angle, Union Minister RK Singh said, "Press is doing their job. They have the right to reveal the truth."

"You can't muzzle with the media. You can't do that in a democratic country. If drugs are being misused, people should know. Drug culture should be curbed. Drug peddling and drug abuse should be immediately stopped. NCB is doing its job and people involved will be prosecuted," Singh added.

After the NCB on Tuesday arrested an alleged drug dealer named Zaid who has "links" with its probe in the drugs trafficking case pertaining to the death case of Sushant, sources have informed Republic Media Network that Zaid has revealed the name of another person named Basit who was in contact with Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik. Earlier, the sources said had said that Zaid knew Showik and supplied drugs to him but as per the latest inputs, Basit was a middleman and has been detained.

Moreover, in a big revelation, Showik's drug chat has also come to the fore and NCB sources have confirmed that the agency has found strong evidence of how he used to talk to drug peddlers. It was Showik who introduced Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda to the drug peddlers, CDR and chats show, as per sources.

Meanwhile, Zaid will be produced in the court on Wednesday afternoon. Sources said that after achieving this major breakthrough in the case, the NCB will soon summon Rhea and Showik for questioning. The agency last week arrested two men for alleged drug trafficking in the western metropolis and it is understood that the leads against Zaid came after questioning them.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his house in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. Initially, his death was claimed to be a suicide with Mumbai Police's autopsy report even stating that there was no foul play. However, numerous lapses came to light as Republic TV investigated the case and Sushant's father filed the first FIR accusing Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide. Soon after, the Enforcement Directorate registered a case of money laundering and interrogated Rhea and other 4 people named in the FIR. ED's investigation unearthed a narcotics angle in the case, with the Narcotics Control Bureau registering another case in the matter, probing the drug nexus in Bollywood and particularly with Rhea and