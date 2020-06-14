Sushant Singh Rajput Dead: Health Minister Expresses Condolences, Gives 'soulful Tribute'

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Sunday paid a 'soulful tribute' to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput over his demise. Taking to Twitter, he stated that the actor's death is shocking. He further added, "May God give his family and fans the strength to bear this grief."

The 34-year old Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling in his home in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday, confirmed the Mumbai police. The statement of his domestic help is being taken.

हिंदी सिनेमा जगत के लोकप्रिय अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मृत्यु का समाचार स्तब्ध करने वाला है।



ईश्वर उनके परिवार एवं प्रशंसकों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें।



भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि!#SushantSinghRajput — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. The actor has earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain. The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

