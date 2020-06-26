RJD Leaders Meet Sushant Singh's Family, Demanded That Rajgir Film City Be Named After Him

Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday met Sushant Singh Rajput's family, whose untimely death has sent shockwaves across the entire nation. Tejashwi Yadav, who is also the leader of opposition in Bihar, demanded that the proposed film city in Rajgir, Nalanda district, be named after Sushant Singh Rajput.

मशहूर अभिनेता स्वर्गीय सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के आवास पहुँच श्रद्धांजलि दी एवं शोक संतप्त परिजनों से मिल संवेदना व्यक्त की। कम उम्र में उन्होंने ऊँचाइयाँ प्राप्त कर बिहार का नाम रोशन किया।



हमारी माँग है कि बिहार में बनने वाली फ़िल्म सिटी का नामकरण सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के नाम पर हो। pic.twitter.com/yFMeUHUuh5 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 25, 2020

Even though there were suspicions that his death is not a mere suicide, the detailed post-mortem report has confirmed that he died by "asphyxia due to hanging" and the final report quoted, "No signs of any struggle before death, nothing found from his nails."

The report was analysed by a team of five doctors. Police are now awaiting the viscera report. So far, statements of 23 people have been recorded by Mumbai Police.

Complaint filed against Bollywood bigwigs

Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha has filed a complaint on June 17 in Muzaffarpur court against Bollywood bigwigs Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor and four other people in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Ojha later added the names of Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, Rhea Chakraborty and Kriti Sanon in his complaint. The advocate alleged that the role of these people in the actor's death is suspected. The case has been filed under section 306, 109, 504 and 506 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"I have filed a case against 8 people including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan and Ekta Kapoor under Sections 306, 109, 504 and 506 of IPC in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar," Ojha had said.

After his shocking demise of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, his mortal remains were cremated in Mumbai at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium on June 15 amidst heavy downpours and a small gathering of his relatives and close friends from the cinema industry. Several Bollywood celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Varun Sharma, and Kriti Sanon among others had arrived at the crematorium. Sanon was joined by casting director Mukesh Chhabra to bid farewell to the young actor.

