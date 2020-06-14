Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Rahul And Priyanka Gandhi Condole Loss, Say 'gone Too Soon'

Condoling the loss of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter on Sunday, to express their shock. Both leaders stated that the talented actor was gone too soon. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his Bandra residence.

Earlier in the day, the Bollywood actor committed suicide at his Bandra residence. He was discovered by his domestic help who informed the Mumbai police. The police have ruled out foul play and have ruled his death as suicide by hanging. Sources report that the reason for the actor's suicide is unknown as no suicide has been found yet.

After discovering some medical prescriptions at Rajput's residence, the police are taking statements of the domestic help, his doctor, and several other friends. The actor is said to have last called a friend last night. Currently, the body's autopsy is underway at Cooper Hospital in Bandra. Rajput's parents will reportedly leave for Mumbai soon and will take back the body to Patna for its last rites, as per sources.

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor in 2009. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. The actor then gave several hit performances with Chhichhore in 2019 - his biggest career hit. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

Note: There are several NGOs across the nation that are committed to the cause of mental health. Please connect with the nearest one if you need support or know one who does. Here is a Mumbai-based NGO that you can connect with named AASRA. (Ph: 91-9820466726)