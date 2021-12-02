Sushil Kumar Modi Backs Mamata Banerjee On UPA Remark; 'Rahul Gandhi Yawns In Parliament'

A day after Mamata Banerjee made 'the end of UPA' remark, Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday said that the TMC leader was 'not all that wrong'. Taking to Twitter, BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi elaborated on his statement saying that the alliance was led by a politician like Rahul Gandhi who was 'known to go on foreign trips when the Parliament was in session.'

"By keeping hopes from a person who yawns during the session, and stays busy on his phone when the President of India is speaking, the Congress is just fooling itself, not the country," the Rajya Sabha MP further said in the tweet.

संसद सत्र के समय लंबी छुट्टी मनाने विदेश जाने वाले राहुल गाँधी की शौकिया सियासत के बारे में ममता बनर्जी का आकलन गलत नहीं है। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) December 2, 2021

'Don't know how successful Mamata Banerjee will be in forming an alternate front'

Further, Sushil Kumar Modi also opined on the efforts being put in by Mamata Banerjee to form an alternate front, now that she has discarded UPA. "No matter what the outcome, it is not going to affect the popularity and the electoral results of the BJP, which always takes all the parties together," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

To prove his point, he cited the West Bengal assembly elections, in which Mamata Banerjee's TMC fought in alliance with other parties and said," From 3 constituencies, we have 77 constituencies in West Bengal under our control now."

पश्चिम बंगाल में टीएमसी ने अघोषित तौर पर कांग्रेस और वामदलों के साथ मिल कर चुनाव लड़ा, तो भाजपा वहाँ मात्र तीन विधायकों से बढ़ कर 77 विधायकों की दूसरी सबसे बड़ी पार्टी बन गई। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) December 2, 2021

Since the time Trinamool Congress has announced that it was going national, party supremo Mamata Banerjee has been hell-bent on uniting the opposition parties in a bid to defeat the ruling BJP. In the past few months, she has made several interstate visits and met leaders like Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Unable to meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata met Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray. Also, she recently met NCP leader Sharad Pawar as part of her ongoing Mumbai visit.

Addressing the media during her visit to Mumbai, Mamata Banerjee reiterated the need for a strong alternative force to fight the BJP. Underlining that no party can fight BJP alone, she urged the 'parties that can fight' to come together. For those 'parties who can't fight', hinting at Congress, she said that nothing can be done.

(Image: PTI)