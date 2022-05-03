Sushil Kumar Modi Claims Rahul Gandhi Made 247 Foreign Trips In 5 Years Pre-COVID Pandemic

As former Congress President and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is on the complete backfoot after he was recently spotted at a nightclub in Kathmandu at a time when his own party has been attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his visit to Europe, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday took a dig at the Gandhi scion over his frequent foreign trips, asking how he contributes to the country by his vacations.

'Rahul Gandhi made 247 foreign trips in five years'

Taking to Twitter, the Rajya Sabha MP stated, "Rahul Gandhi made 247 foreign trips in five years till 2019 before the COVID pandemic and that too without informing the SPG. Congress should tell what service did Rahul Gandhi do to the country by his secret visits?"

राहुल गांधी ने कोरोना महामारी के पहले 2019 तक पांच साल में 247 बार विदेश यात्राएँ कीं और वह भी बिना एसपीजी को सूचित किये।

कांग्रेस बताये कि राहुल गांधी की गोपनीय यात्राओं से देश की क्या सेवा हुई? — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) May 3, 2022

In the following tweets, Sushil Kumar Modi further said, "The Congress that kept raising unreasonable questions on the foreign visits of the Prime Minister, should issue a white paper on the foreign visits of Rahul Gandhi. If Rahul Gandhi is in public life, he should explain why he was partying in a nightclub in Kathmandu when Jodhpur was burning."

"India emerged as a global power due to the foreign visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it was the benefit of having better relations with many heads of state that India was successful in bringing its 20,000 students home safely during the Ukraine war," the ex-Bihar Dy CM added.

Rahul Gandhi's video of 'Partying Abroad' emerges

Hours after Congress took a dig at PM Modi for his visit to Europe, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga shared a video of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi partying abroad. The undated video shows Rahul Gandhi partying along with another person at a nightclub believed to be in Kathmandu. It is pertinent to note that Gandhi had gone abroad even as Congress was holding meetings with poll strategist Prashant Kishor to discuss his possible induction into the party. Moreover, his absence from India has drawn ire as fresh violence has erupted in Congress-ruled Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

Rahul Bhaiya in party mood after finishing Congress pic.twitter.com/yxzuMhHC1u — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) May 3, 2022

'We don't know who the MP is': Wayanad residents

Speaking to Republic TV, people of Kerala's Wayanad claimed that their MP Rahul Gandhi has never visited the region. The local villagers of Wayanad have revealed that Rahul Gandhi, who is the MP from the district, has never stepped his foot in the area. This comes as Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani visited the district. As the video of Rahul Gandhi partying in Kathmandu goes viral, people of his constituency have revealed that they have never seen their MP.

A Wayanad resident while speaking to Republic TV from her village, said that she doesn’t know who the MP is. “No MLA, no MP has ever visited us. I have not once seen the Member of Parliament. We don't even know who the MP is,” the local resident said.

“We don’t have bathrooms in the region and water floods here make it difficult for us to live. But we haven't seen any MP or MLA to tell our troubles to. They only come here for votes,” the woman said.

