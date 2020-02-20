Sushil Modi Alleges 'PK Wants 'Lantern' Days Back' After Prashant Kishor Slams JDU-BJP

Attacking ex-JD(U) Vice President Prashant Kishor, Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi on Thursday tweeted that 'PK' had taken the responsibility of pushing Bihar back to the days of 'Lantern' i.e Rashtriya Janata Dal days. He had also alleged that Kishor could not stand the BJP-JDU alliance and hence wished to rekindle friendship between Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav. Slamming Kishor's blind eye to RJD's corruption, he claimed that the poll strategist could not see the progress Bihar has seen under Nitish Kumar's tenure.

Sushil Modi hits out at Kishor: 'Wants RJD back'

Sushil Modi hits out at Kishor; Grand Alliance latches onto remarks against Bihar CM

Kishor hits out at Nitish and BJP

Addressing a press conference to launch his 'Baat Bihar ki' campaign, Kishor on Wednesday, slammed CM Nitish Kumar for standing with "Godse supporters." Slamming the Modi-Shah duo a number of times during his announcement, Kishor went on to say that 'Twitter is not a luxury' that only "Gujarat people" can use. Ironically, Kishor was the BJP's poll strategist during the 2014 Lok Sabha and spearheaded the 'Ab ki Baar Modi Sarkar' campaign which led to the 'Modi wave'.

'He thinks he's Aurangzeb; CM Nitish is Shah Jahan': JDU's Ajay Alok slams Prashant Kishor

He said: "Nitish has maintained that we cannot leave Gandhi, JP, Lohia, but how are you standing with Godse supporters. Secondly, I have a problem with JDU's positioning in the NDA. There is a huge difference between Nitish of 2014 with 2MPs and Nitish who is being directed by Gujarat leaders."

He added, "It is not cool for me if a Gujarat man tells that Nitish will be our leader. Nitish is not a manager, we don't need someone from Gujarat to depute him as our leader, that right is only with the people of Bihar. Nitish Kumar does not need an endorsement from Amit Shah. He does not need any alliance to get love from Bihar people."

Prashant Kishor takes a dig at Modi-Shah, claims CM Nitish taking "orders from Gujarat"

Prashant Kishor and Bihar

Kishor was inducted as the vice president of Kumar led- JDU in September 2018. Nitish Kumar had said that he was inducted in the party on the advice of then BJP chief Amit Shah, a claim outrightly rejected by Kishor. However, Kishor was reportedly snubbed by the Modi-Shah duo after the 2014 general elections.

Kishor has in his media address on Tuesday opened up on his role as a poll strategist of BJP, in 2014. He has clarified that IPAC was formed in 2015 and after that he has worked with the parties against BJP or NDA. However, he did not clarify why he joined JDU, but he is

Prashant Kishor announces 'Baat Bihar Ki'; slams CM Nitish Kumar's 'so-called' development