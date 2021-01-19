Sushil Modi Castigates RJD For Seeking Prez Rule, Laments Attempt To Oust 'popular' Govt

On Tuesday, former Bihar Deputy CM and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi lashed out at RJD for seeking the imposition of the President's rule in the State. A day earlier, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav handed over a memorandum to Governor Phagu Chauhan stressing that the law and order had collapsed in the State. Demanding the transfer of the probe into IndiGo manager Rupesh Kumar Singh's murder to the CBI, Yadav contended that the Nitish Kumar-led government had lost the right to govern.

Modi pointed out that RJD had failed to form a government despite promising 10 lakh government jobs to the people and Lalu Prasad Yadav's attempt to lure NDA legislators. Moreover, he accused the opposition party of trying to oust a "popular government" using the law and order situation as an excuse. Taking a dig at RJD for its 'Save Democracy' march, the BJP leader opined that the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party was learning from its ally Congress which has misused Article 356 of the Constitution to dismiss democratically elected state governments.

जो लोग विधानसभा चुनाव के बाद पहली कैबिनेट बैठक में 10 लाख लोगों को सरकारी नौकरी देने का झांसा देने के बावजूद सत्ता पाने में नाकाम रहे, उनके सजायाफ्ता नेता विधानसभा गठन के समय जेल से ही जोड़-तोड़ कराने में लग गए, लेकिन वे एनडीए सरकार की वापसी के जनादेश को विफल नहीं कर पाये। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) January 19, 2021

Unease in the BJP-JD(U) alliance

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05 per cent as against that of 56.66 per cent in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. BJP winning more seats than JD(U) for the first time in a Bihar Assembly election led to the speculation that JD(U)'s clout in the alliance will reduce. LJP is believed to have damaged JD(U)'s prospects in 32 seats despite bagging a solitary seat.

While Kumar again took oath as the CM of Bihar, BJP has two Deputy CMs in 4-time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi. Kumar's recent revelation that BJP pressurised him to become the Chief Minister set the rumour mills abuzz. While acknowledging that the former JD(U) chief didn't want to become the CM, BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi opined that Kumar was convinced to take up the post as he was the face of the coalition in the polls. Meanwhile, RJD alleged that 17 JD(U) MLAs are likely to jump ship, a claim which was denied by NDA.

