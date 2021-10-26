Sushil Modi Claims NDA Victory In Bihar Bypolls As 'even Lalu's Sons Don't Listen To Him'

As the feud between Lalu Yadav's sons - Tejashwi and Tej Pratap festers, BJP MP Sushil Modi on Tuesday, claimed that Yadav's sons don't listen to him. Citing Tej Pratap Yadav's rebellion, Modi asked why will public listen to Lalu Yadav if his own sons did not. Tej Pratap, Lalu Yadav's elder son has 'broken' ties with RJD, fuming at his humiliation in the party.

Sushil Modi: "Lalu's sons don't listen to him"

There's power struggle b/w the two brothers (Tejashwi Yadav & Tej Pratap Yadav... It shows Laluji's impact, his son doesn't listen to him...Person who doesn't have control over his son(s), why would public listen to him: Sushil Modi, ex Dy CM, Bihar on RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav pic.twitter.com/GXrjoGuhFx — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021

Tej Pratap: 'No relation with RJD'

On Sunday, Tej Pratap Yadav termed RJD leaders Sunil Singh, Sanjay, Manoj Jha, Jagadanand Singh as 'RSS agents', accusing them of not allowing to speak with his father. Tej Pratap, who has already launched his outfit "Chatra Jan shakti" Parishad, vowed that he will take a 'big decision' soon. Tej Pratap's rebellion comes days ahead of bypolls in Tarapur and Kusheshwarsthan where Lalu Yadav will campaign.

Talking about being sidelined at Lalu Yadav's arrival party, Tej Pratap said, "I waited to welcome my father, but they did not allow me to speak to my father. They have kidnapped me, I am being sidelined. RJD goons in the party youth wing have kidnapped me. I am going to take big decision soon". Tej Pratap performed a dharna outside RJD's Patna office alleging humiliation and relented only after his father visited his house and he washed his feet while Lalu Yadav was seated in his car, before departing for home.

Tej Pratap's tiff with RJD & Tejashwi

This is not the first time that Tej Pratap has rebelled against his own party. In March 2019, prior to the Lok Sabha polls, Tej Pratap abruptly resigned as the 'sanrakshak' (mentor) of the party's students wing. Later, he announced floating his own party 'Lalu-Rabri Morcha', allegedly miffed on not getting the seats he wanted. He later reconciled with Lalu Yadav after his father declared his intent that his younger son Tejashwi Yadav was his chosen political heir.

Later, Tej Pratap termed RJD state chief Jagadanand Singh a 'Hitler' after being miffed at not being recieved by Jagadanand at the party office. He has also accused Tejashwi of aiming that Lalu Yadav trying to replace his father as National President of RJD was being held captive in Delhi and was not being allowed to return to Patna. He has also thrown his support for the Congress candidates in the upcoming bypolls against RJD after he, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti were not named as star campaigners. Lalu Yadav has denied any rift between his sons as the Congress-RJD Mahagathbandhan has broken in Bihar.