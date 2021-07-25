Sushil Modi Counters Ex-PM Manmohan Singh's Economy Prediction; Flaunts NDA Reforms

Slamming ex-Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh for predicting a grave future for the Indian economy, BJP MP Sushil Modi on Sunday, claimed that while 1991 economic reforms were credited to Dr Singh, GST implementation is because of PM Modi. He pointed out that the steps taken by the Narasimha Rao government were forcibly taken after India mortgaged its gold. The ex-PM had said that the future for the Indian economy is daunting, 30 years after the 1991 reforms.

He tweeted, "The Congress had made Manmohan Singh so weak that as Prime Minister he could not implement any significant reforms. The economy was weakened by the big scams during his tenure. In the time of economist PM, rich people like Vijay Mallya emptied the treasury of banks through "phone-banking", while the Modi government curbed corruption and got the money back of the banks by confiscating crores of the scammers' property".

On Friday, ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh said that the 1991 economic reforms process helped India emerge as a global power. Manmohan Singh noted that the economic liberalisation process triggered by an economic crisis has helped lift 300 million people out of poverty. Talking about the future, he said "too many lives and livelihoods have been lost that should not have been" and it "is not a time to rejoice and exult but to introspect and ponder". He went on to say that the road ahead is even more daunting than during the 1991 crisis.

"On this day 30 years ago, in 1991, the Congress party ushered in significant reforms of India's economy and paved a new path for our nation's economic policy. The economic liberalisation process in 1991 was triggered by an economic crisis that confronted our nation then, but it was not limited to crisis management. Over the last three decades, successive governments have followed this path to catapult our nation to a $3 trillion economy and into the league of the world's largest economies," Dr Singh said.

He added, "Too many lives and livelihoods have been lost that should not have been. It is not a time to rejoice and exult but to introspect and ponder. The road ahead is even more daunting than during the 1991 crisis. Our priorities as a nation need to be recalibrated to foremost ensure a healthy and dignified life for every single Indian".