Sushil Modi Elaborates On 'Land For Jobs' Scam; Slams Lalu Yadav, Family & Aide Bhola

After the arrest of Lalu Prasad Yadav's aide Bhola Yadav, Bharatiya Janata Party's Sushil Kumar Modi said that the policy of the Rashtriya Janata Dal back in the UPA regime was 'tum mujhe zameen do, main tumhe naukri dunga (you give me land, and I'll offer you a job)'.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Modi said that more than 40 documents of sale and purchase of land by the Yadav family have come to the fore, and all of them have the signature of Bhola Yadav as witness.

Sushil Kumar Modi breaks down land for job scam

"So, Bhola Yadav is the main kingpin. He was always with Lalu Yadav, even when he was the Union Railway Minister. He knows each and everything and he was so proud of the Yadav family that he had signed in all the documents of sale or purchase," the Member of Parliament said.

Cases were filed against Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Yadav, and their daughters Misa Yadav and Hema Yadav by the CBI. The Central agency alleges that the Yadav family, during the time when Lalu Prasad was the Minister for Railways (2004-2009), had got transferred land at throwaway prices in their names in return for the appointment of substitutes in Group “D” Post in different Zones of Railways.

Elaborating on the same, Modi said, "Lalu gave jobs to over 2 dozen people, and the CBI has been able to identify 7 cases in which there were proof that land has been transferred in the name of Lalu's family and the people who have transferred the land are those, or belong to the families of those who have got jobs when he was the Railway Minister."

The Parliamentarian also mentioned Hridayanand Chaudhary, arrested in the case, and said, "He (Chaudhary) is the same person who worked as a khalasi in a railway coaching centre in Rajendra Nagar, and transferred Rs 70 lakh worth of land in a prime location of Patna to Lalu Yadav's 5th daughter Hema Yadav. The question is how a 4th-grade employee, a khalasi in railways has so costly a property in Patna and why will he transfer it to Hema Yadav?"

Sushil Modi elaborates on modus operandi

Modi said, "The modus operandi is that without any advertisement, applications were taken from these beneficiaries and they were appointed in Jabalpur, Hajipur and other remote places, and after 2-3 years, plots of land were being transferred from these beneficiaries in the name of Lalu's family."

The Parliamentarian highlighted how the CBI has been able to unearth how 3 plots of land were transferred in the name of Rabri Devi, one plot in the name of Misa Bharti, two plots in the name Hema Yadav, and one plot in the name of a company associated with the Yadavs.