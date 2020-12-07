Sushil Modi Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha; Vows To Continue Raising Issues Of Bihar

BJP leader and former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on Monday after the opposition did not field a candidate. While an Independent candidate Shyam Nandan Prasad had decided to contest, his nomination papers were reportedly rejected reportedly owing to his failure to get the backing of at least 10 MLAs. On this occasion, Modi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda for giving him the opportunity to work in the Rajya Sabha.

Thanking the NDA allies for supporting his candidature, the ex-Deputy CM promised to continue raising the issues of Bihar and contribute to the state's development. This RS by-election was necessitated by the demise of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan on October 8, 2020. Earlier, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar mentioned that Modi had achieved the rare distinction of having been a member of both Houses of the state legislature as well as both Houses of Parliament. His term in the Upper House of Parliament will last until April 2, 2024.

Bihar CM predicts a new role for Modi at the Centre

In a show of strength, Sushil Modi was accompanied by Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal, VIP supremo Mukesh Sahani and other senior leaders while filing his nomination on December 2. Hinting that Modi might be given a role in the Union government, the Bihar CM said, "Our wish is known to everybody. But, now that they want to take him to the Centre, we are hopeful that in his new capacity he will continue to serve Bihar".

Modi's candidature assumes significance as he was not given a ministerial berth in the new Bihar government led by Kumar. After the Bihar Assembly election results, the BJP leader Modi expressed willingness to work in any new role assigned to him by the party. In his place, 4-time BJP MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were sworn in as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar.

