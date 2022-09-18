Last Updated:

Sushil Modi Fires 'save Your Deposit' Challenge To Nitish As He Plans To Contest From UP

BJP's Sushil Modi dared Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to save his deposit after Akhilesh Yadav invited the latter to fight Lok Sabha polls from UP's Phulpur

Abhishek Raval
Nitish Kumar

IMAGE: ANI / PTI


BJP's Sushil Modi dared Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to save his deposit after Akhilesh Yadav invited the latter to fight Lok Sabha 2024 polls from UP's Phulpur. Rajya Sabha MP Modi has challenged Kumar to fight from any seat in Uttar Pradesh, warning him that he may have to lose his deposit. Notably, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav on September 17 offered Nitish Kumar to fight Lok Sabha elections 2024 from UP's Phulpur.

"Akhilesh Yadav wants Nitish ji to come in Uttar Pradesh and lose deposit in Election. Everyone knows that Akhilesh Yadav has no candidate in his own state. He had an alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the last Lok Sabha elections and what happened; the alliance later broke down and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won with 62 seats," Sushil Modi told ANI.

'I challenge Nitish Kumar'

If Nitish Kumar fails to save the deposit from Phulpur then he will go to Bihar as a candidate who lost the elections, said Sushil Modi and challenged Kumar to fight elections from anywhere in UP and try and save his deposit.

"Nitish Kumar should try to contest the Lok Sabha election from Phulpur and if he fails to save his deposit there then he shall return to Bihar as a candidate who lost his deposit in the election. Leave Phulpur, contest elections from anywhere in Uttar Pradesh, I challenge Nitish Kumar that he will not be able to save a deposit in the election," he said.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, when asked about the likelihood of Kumar fighting from the Phulpur Lok Sabha 2024 elections said, “On his own, Kumar barely managed to win two seats. His seat share increased in subsequent polls as he contested with BJP's support. But, now, without Modi’s face, he stands no chance in UP and even in Bihar would find things difficult. In fact, he would not be able to even open his account.”

IMAGE: ANI / PTI

