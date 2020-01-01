Sushil Modi Greets Nitish Kumar On New Year Amid Seat-sharing Dispute With Prashant Kishor

After the face-off with Prashant Kishor over seat-sharing for the 2020 Bihar Vidhan Sabha elections, Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi greeted Bihar CM Nitish Kumar personally on the occasion of New Year at the CM's residence in Patna. With the New Year meeting and the warm hug, the two leaders have tried to send a message that all is well within the alliance. But there is more to it than what meets the eye. The Bihar chief minister in all likely has sent a message through Prashant Kishor to the BJP camp, the number of seats the JDU wants to contest in the 2020 Bihar assembly polls.

'2020 will be a successful year for NDA'

On Tuesday, Nitish Kumar said, "All is well within NDA" after reporters asked him about the ongoing Twitter war between Sushil Modi and Prashant Kishor. After the meeting, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said, "The year 2020 will be a successful year for NDA in Bihar. Just the way BJP won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, people of Bihar will once again galvanise for NDA for the development and good governance of the state. NDA will win more seats than earlier elections under the leadership of PM Modi, who is a symbol of development, and Nitish Kumar will provide a strong and stable government in Bihar."

Prashant Kishor sparks off controversy

The controversy started when Prashant Kishor in an interview with Republic TV said, "JDU will contest more seats than the BJP, and the formula could be the same, like the 2010 assembly elections, when JDU had contested 141 and BJP had contested 102 seats out of 243." This statement of Prashant Kishor was not liked by BJP leaders and Sushil Modi launched an attack on Prashant Kishor where he remarked, "Kishor is a businessman who runs a company for profit. He has no political ideology. Merely collecting data for election and framing slogans for election campaigns doesn't qualify him to become a politician." Prashant Kishor said that it was a personal attack by Sushil Modi and thereafter he launched a counter-attack where he opined, " He is the Deputy CM because of circumstances as the BJP was defeated badly in the 2015 assembly elections and the people of Bihar had given a mandate for Nitish Kumar."

Hard bargaining between BJP and JDU

Even though both Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi have hugged and greeted each other on New Year, but through Prashant Kishor, Nitish has sent a loud and clear message to the BJP camp that JDU will be the big brother in the 2020 Bihar Vidhan Sabha elections. Even though all the BJP leaders have attacked Kishor's comment on Sushil Modi but none openly said that BJP and JDU should contest an equal number of seats as they did in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Even JDU leaders echoed Prashant Kishor's views that JDU is the bigger party in Bihar. The elections in Bihar are 9 months away but the hard bargaining for seats between BJP and JDU, has already begun, and the JDU looks in no mood to compromise for less than 125-130 seats out of 243 seats, leaving the rest for BJP and LJP.

