Bihar DyCM Sushil Modi Asserts 'JD(U)-BJP Bond Well Tested; More Than Two Decades Old'

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday said that except for a few years the relationship between BJP and JDU is "well tested". Taking to microblogging site Modi said that the NDA alliance stands united on various issues for the development of Bihar.

"Except for the few years, the relationship of mutual trust between BJP and JDU is well tested and more than two-decades-long. NDA stands united on the issues like development of Bihar, Rule of law, women empowerment, justice with Dalits and Backwards, ban on child marriage and dowry, ban on drugs, and campaigns like 'Jal-Jivan-Haryali' for saving the environment," tweeted Sushil Modi.

भाजपा और जद-यू के बीच चंद वर्षों को छोड़ कर आपसी विश्वास का रिश्ता दो दशक पुराना और जांचा-परखा है।



बिहार के विकास, कानून के शासन, महिला सशक्तीकरण, दलितों-पिछड़ों के साथ न्याय, बाल विवाह एवं दहेजप्रथा पर रोक, नशा मुक्ति तथा पर्यावरण रक्षा के लिए जल-जीवन-हरियाली जैसे अभियान... pic.twitter.com/2B9iMkgawS — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) December 30, 2019

Prashant Kishor's remark

On the other hand, Janata Dal (United) vice president and political strategist Prashant Kishor said that it is only Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who could explain under what circumstances the party supported the Citizen (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. In an interview, Kishor expressed his displeasure on JD(U) rendering support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 on social media site Twitter and also met Nitish Kumar on the issue. Some sections of media have reported that Kishore even offered to resign.

Speaking to the media, Kishor termed CAA as "discriminatory". He said, "JD(U) opposed the Bill at every level. I want to make it very clear that JD(U)'s stance on NRC and CAA is of Opposition. Check parliamentary standing committee's record, first dissent note is of JD(U)." Furthermore, he added, "About JD(U) support during vote (in) which it has supported in both houses, under what circumstance and how JD(U) supported the Bill in both houses only Nitish Kumar Ji can tell. We believe CAA as an act is discriminatory as it is not horrible, if not linked with NRC. When you link CAA with NRC it becomes discriminatory not only on the basis of religion but also on the basis of class."

Talking about the future of BJP and JD-U alliance, Kishor said that alliance is working out well and there are no issues. He also dwelled on recent poll drubbing of BJP in Jharkhand elections. Kishor said, "Every election is unique in its own, Lok Sabha was different, state elections are different. There is no pattern linked to different elections, it is a theoretical exercise which you can talk about, you may try to establish the link but every election is different, fought on different faces, different issues, you cannot link. Jharkhand election is different and Bihar is different. An alliance between JD-U and BJP is going on, there are no issues."

