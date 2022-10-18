Sushil Modi Now Dares Nitish Kumar To Get Jagdanand Singh's Son Sudhakar Ousted From RJD

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday, October 18, challenged incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to get Sudhakar Singh, who 'revealed the secrets of the Mahagathbandhan', ousted from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Speaking to a local publisher, the Member of Parliament revealed that the situation of the seven-party alliance was bad adding the ministers were 'as good as clerks', and blamed the Chief Minister for it.

"Nitish Kumar was able to oust him from the Cabinet but he won't be able to get him ousted from his ally party. Nitish Kumar is desperate to become the PM and Tejashwi Yadav the Bihar Chief Minister, so they cannot mess with Jagdanand Singh," Modi said.

BJP dares Jagdanand Singh to resign from RJD post Sudhakar's ouster

Interestingly, earlier the former Bihar Deputy CM, citing humiliation meted to Sudhkhar had dared Jagdanand Singh to resign from the primary membership of RJD as well as his Bihar party president post. "The way a respectable man has been humiliated-- his son (Sudhakar Singh) was without his permission ousted, his resignation was taken-- Jagdanand Babu should contemplate if he should continue holding the position (Bihar RJD president) or not," he had said.

Jagdanand Singh's son Sudhakar ousted

Jagdanand has been miffed with the RJD for the ouster of his son Sudhakar from the Cabinet of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar. Jagdanand had confirmed the resignation of Sudhakar, who was holding the portfolio of Agriculture, reasoning that he was disappointed with the issue of injustices towards the farmers.

The resignation of Sudhakar came after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had reprimanded him in a Cabinet meeting for his criticism of the Agricultural Ministry. At a public rally in Kaimur, he said, "There is not a single wing of our (agriculture) department that does not commit acts of theft. There are many thieves, and as I am the in-charge of the department, I become their Sardar. There are many other Sardars above me too."