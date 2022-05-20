Sushil Modi On CBI Raids Against Lalu Prasad Yadav: 'Gave Jobs In Return For Land'

After CBI registered a fresh corruption case against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo, Lalu Prasad Yadav in the "land for job" scam, former deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Modi launched fresh salvos on Yadav and said that the RJD chief used to make people donate land in return for Group-D jobs.

Speaking to ANI on the CBI raids at multiple locations connected with Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha member, Sushil Modi said, "When Lalu Yadav was Rail minister, he made dozens of people donate land in return for Group-D jobs to someone else and then used to get it gifted from them to himself after 5-6 yrs. This was the modus operandi. In past, we had uncovered this. I am happy that CBI started its inquiry."

Modi lambasted Lalu and his son, Tejashwi Yadav, for accumulating wealth in a small period of time hinting at corruption was done. "Tejashwi Yadav, who has no business, who has not studied, how can he become the owner of more than 52 properties? This was nothing but a job for a land scam," Modi said.

When Lalu Yadav was Rail minister,he made dozens of people to donate land in return for Group-D jobs to someone else & then used to get it gifted from them to himself after 5-6 yrs.This was the modus operandi:BJP leader Sushil Modi on CBI raids at multiple locations of Lalu Yadav pic.twitter.com/BxLe3nEtvn — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that CBI registered a new case of corruption against Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and their daughter Misa Bharti and accordingly raids are being conducted at several locations linked to the case.

RJD questions CBI raids against Lalu Yadav

RJD MLA from Bihar's Mahua, Mukesh Raushan questioned the CBI raids against the former Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Yadav and said, "Power is being misused. We came to know that from the morning the CBI team is here. Many scams have happened in Bihar but no investigation is being carried out on them. Then why this investigation? If the person (Lalu Yadav) is not in politics for the last 17 years then what kind of raid is it? There are people scared of the popularity of Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav and that's why they are misusing their power. There is no one here (in Patna). Lalu Ji is getting treatment in Delhi and Tejashwi Ji is out. Such raids are not acceptable."

Yadav booked in land for job scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a fresh case against the RJD chief and searches were reported at 16 locations across several cities on Friday (May 20) morning. The case is related to alleged corruption linked to recruitments when Lalu Yadav served as the union railways minister, officials said.

The places where searches are conducted include Delhi, Patna, and Gopalganj. While Lalu Yadav has been relatively inactive in politics owing to health reasons, Bharti is a Rajya Sabha MP at present. Sources indicated that this case pertains to the period when the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government was in power.