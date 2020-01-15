Sushil Modi Ready To Debate CAA, NRC & NPR In Bihar Assembly, Demands Caste-based Census

Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and senior BJP leader Sushil Modi has accepted the demand of RJD leader and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav for a debate on CAA, NPR, and NRC, in the Bihar assembly. In the recently convened one day special session of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha, Tejashwi had asked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to clarify his stand on CAA, NRC, and NPR as there are divergent views within the JDU. Tejashwi had remarked, "Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma of JDU is opposed to CAA, NRC and NPR whereas JDU MPs RCP Singh and Lalan Singh are in favour."

'Request the CM to allocate 2-4 days time'

Sushil Modi while speaking to Republic TV said, "On the issues of CAA, NPR and NRC, I would request the Chief Minister to allocate 2-4 days time for debate at the beginning of the budget session of the Bihar Vidhan sabha so that the stand of each party is clear. There should be no confusion." While replying to Tejashwi's demand Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had cleared that there is no question of NRC and it was only in the context of Assam and PM Modi had also clarified about it. Whereas on the issue of CAA and NPR, he said that we can have a discussion in the Vidhan Sabha.

Demand for the caste-based census

Bihar Minister and senior JDU leader Sanjay Jha said, "JDU stand on CAA remains the same as the party supported the bill in both houses of Parliament." After Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Sushil Modi also demanded caste-based population census. Sushil Modi stated, "Last year, we had passed an unanimous resolution for caste-based census from both the Bihar Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Parishad. The caste-based census should be done separately but not with NPR. We will request the central government to consider the caste-based census. Once Rajnath Singh had promised for the caste-based census when he was the Union Home Minister."

After widespread protest all across the country, Prime Minister had remarked that there has been no discussion on NRC. It is clear that the issue of NRC is on the back burner for now. But Tejashwi's demand for a debate on the floor of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha will certainly put Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in the dock vis-à-vis his stand on the CAA,NPR and NRC. By initiating a debate in the house, the RJD leader wants to score brownie points among the minority voters as Bihar faces assembly election in October this year. But if Nitish has agreed for a debate, the astute politician he is, he would clearly have thought of a reply to fox the RJD in the Vidhan Sabha.

