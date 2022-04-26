Sushil Modi Rubbishes Rumour Of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Ouster; 'Mischief Impacted Bypoll'

Putting an end to all the speculation, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi made it clear that Nitish Kumar will complete his full 5-year term as the Bihar Chief Minister. Modi who served as the Deputy CM in the Kumar-led Cabinet for 10 years was elected to the Upper House in December 2020. According to him, the opposition wanted to create political instability in the state by spreading rumours of Kumar's removal from the post as they could not raise any concrete issues against the Bihar government. Modi recalled that the 2020 mandate was a result of projecting the JDU leader as the CM face.

Sushil Modi opined, "The 2020 election of the Bihar Assembly was contested by NDA seeking votes on the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. People trusted it. When NDA's mandate to work under Nitish Kumar's leadership is till 2025, there is no question of change in the middle with any buts. Even when state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal has clarified many times that the NDA government in Bihar will complete its term under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, it is thethrology to keep spreading the lie that the BJP wants to make its chief minister in the middle."

मुख्यमंत्री को लेकर निराधार अटकलबाजी जारी रखना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है।

इस शरारत का कुछ असर विधानसभा के बोचहां उपचुनाव पर भी पड़ा होगा। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) April 25, 2022

Lamenting that the unfounded speculation about the Chief Minister is still rife, Sushil Modi added, "This mischief must have had some effect on the Bochaha by-election of the assembly". The Bochaha seat fell vacant after the demise of Mukesh Paswan, who had won the 2020 Bihar Assembly election on a VIP ticket. While Bochaha was allocated to VIP back then as a part of the seat-sharing agreement, BJP has announced Baby Kumari as its candidate for this seat for the by-election. Finally, RJD's Amar Paswan won Bochaha by beating the BJP candidate by over 36,000 votes.

JDU's diminished role in Bihar

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05 percent as against that of 56.66 percent in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against the 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JDU, and Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively.

LJP is believed to have damaged JDU's prospects in 32 seats despite bagging a solitary seat. BJP winning more seats than JDU for the first time in a Bihar Assembly election led to the buzz that JDU's clout in the alliance will reduce. The first sign of the BJP's assertion came to the fore when two of its 4-time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were sworn in as the Deputy CMs.