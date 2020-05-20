'COVID May Change Face Of Poll Campaigns; Mega Rallies Likely To Be History': Sushil Modi

Bihar's Deputy CM Sushil Modi has expressed his apprehension on the method of electoral process to be used in the forthcoming Bihar Assembly polls, which are expected to be held in October or November 2020.

Change in campaigning likely

Sushil Modi said that holding election rallies will become a thing of the past and the politicians will not be able to use chopper for addressing election rallies. Instead, Bihar should gear up for digital campaigning and electronic voting.

While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Modi said, "Bihar elections will witness a new normal of digital election campaigning. Due to Coronavirus, I don't think we will be able to use a chopper for election campaigning. Organizing rallies won't be possible and it would not be proper to hold big rallies. But I will surely miss addressing rallies. Address through audio and video conference would be possible and door to door campaigning will be the only way out. Expenses on election will reduce. It is difficult to say now, but the process of voting will also change and people may vote sitting at home through an electronic medium. But one thing is for sure, the traditional election is a thing of the past."

READ: Bihar Allows Plying Of Auto-rickshaws, E-rickshaws Following Odd-even Rule

Sushil Modi further stated that "the world is changing due to Corona. For the next one or two years, election rallies will not be held. BJP will be in an advantageous position when it comes to using digital platforms during elections. What the RJD has done in Bihar, everybody knows."

READ: India's Health Min Dr Harsh Vardhan Set To Be WHO Executive Board Chairman: Officials

The new house of the Bihar assembly has to be constituted by 29th November. Keeping in mind the spread of COVID-19 at the village level, it will certainly have an impact on the Bihar assembly polls. If the situation of COVID-19 doesn't improve in the next couple of months, then Bihar elections will lose its sheen, and as suggested by Sushil Modi, Bihar may brace for digital campaigning and electronic voting. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish, who will be eyeing the fourth term as Chief Minister in alliance with the BJP, will certainly miss the traditional method of the electoral process.

READ: Lockdown 4.0: Maharashtra Releases Fresh Guidelines; Major Relaxations In Non-Red Zones

READ: K'taka To Set Up Administrative Council At Gram Panchayats, Defers Elections Amid COVID