Sushil Modi Slams Maha Govt Over 'suppressing Sushant's Death Probe', COVID Crisis

On Friday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi hit out at the Maharashtra government for suppressing the probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. This comes at the backdrop of widespread similar claims miring the probe in controversy, ranging from not even filing an FIR till now to allegedly destroying evidence and even scuppering the probe under political pressure.

Taking to Twitter, Sushil Modi accused Maharashtra government of not probing Sushant's case thoroughly, and additionally slammed the government over Coronavirus crisis in the state. This comes as Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 11,813 novel coronavirus cases, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 5,60,126. At present, there are 1,49,798 active cases in the state. With 9,115 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 3,90,958.

महाराष्ट्र में कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या 20 हजार पहुँच रही है और राजस्थान में मृतकों की संख्या बिहार से दोगुना ज्यादा है।

महाराष्ट्र सरकार बिहार के मेधावी बेटे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मृत्यु का मामला दबाने में लगी है और राजस्थान सरकार अपने अन्तर्कलह को दबाने में। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) August 14, 2020

Maharashtra govt files reply in SC

The Maharashtra government in its previous reply to the SC has attacked Rajput's father pointing out that his allegations against Rhea of 'committing criminal breach of trust', 'abetment of suicide' occurred in Mumbai. The government has stated that Rajput's father was not 'within his rights' in registering a complaint at Bihar's Rajeev Nagar police station in Patna when the alleged offence had occurred in Mumbai, within the limits of Bandra police. The government has also stated that Rajput's father never made any request to the Mumbai police to file an FIR against Rhea.

Mumbai police pulled up by SC

The single-judge SC bench refused to grant protection for Rhea from any coercive action before adjourning the issue. Moreover, SC had pulled up the police for forcibly quarantining Bihar IPS officer - Vinay Tiwari stating that it did not send a good message. The Supreme Court had ordered the Maharashtra government to file a report of all findings pertaining to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe, while hearing Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of case from Bihar to Mumbai. The SC also stated that it 'will take care of the concern raised regarding the destruction of evidence'. The police had reportedly told the Bihar police that the details of the Disha Salian death case file were deleted.

