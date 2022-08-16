Sushil Modi Slams VVIP Treatment Of Convict; 'shows Direction In Which Bihar Is Heading'

The VVIP treatment of a murder convict in Bihar has stoked a massive political controversy in the state. Speaking to Republic TV, BJP leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi reacted to the incident and stated that the treatment of Anand Mohan under the Mahagatbandhan administration, had given a glimpse of the direction in which Bihar was heading.

"The oath-taking of the Ministers has not even happened, and we can already see the direction Bihar is going towards. Dozens of incidents like Anand Mohan are going to happen. Instead of being sent to jail, he is being sent to a government house," said Sushil Modi.

Meanwhile, JD(U) attempted to downplay the incident and said that action had been taken after the incident came to light. JDU's Neeraj Kumar told Republic, "We got to know throught the media, and police headquarters took cognizance. Those responsible will face action."

Murder convict Anand Mohan becomes govt guest

Less than a week after the Mahagathbandhan alliance came to power in Bihar, a murder convict became a government guest, Republic learnt on Monday. Sources told the channel that former Bihar People’s Party MP, Anand Mohan, convicted in the 1994 murder case of Gopalganj District Magistrate G. Krishnaiah, and lodged in Saharsa district jail, was brought to Patna for hearing in district court. After the hearing on his way back to the jail, Mohan stayed in a Khagadia Government Circuit House for a night, sources said.

Republic TV spoke to Ashok, one of the workers in Khagadia Circuit House, who confirmed saying, "Yes, Anand Mohan had come on 12th night, and two rooms were booked in the name of his MLA son Chetan Anand. Rooms number 2 and 3 were booked in his name. In one room Anand Mohan stayed and in the second room, his associates stayed. The police party stayed downstairs somewhere else." In the record register of the Circuit House accessed by the Channel, two rooms can be seen booked under the name of his wife Lovely Anand, and son Chetan Anand.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh hit out at the Mahagathbandhanand said, "RJD leader Anand Mohan, who is serving a life sentence in DM murder case, reached his house instead of jail. This is the power of Jungle Raj of RJD JDU," Singh tweeted in Hindi.