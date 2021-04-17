Sushil Modi Warns RJD 'goons' Against Celebrating Lalu Yadav's Bail, Violating COVID Curbs

As RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav gets out of Dumka jail after seven years, BJP MP Sushil Modi on Saturday, advised RJD supporters to not get on the streets in celebration. Stating that those hitting the streets on the orders of leaders will be punished, he reminded RJD supporters of the existing COVID-19 guidelines in force in the state. Yadav was granted bail by Jharkhand High Court in the Fodder scam case.

Sushil Modi warns RJD goons

Earlier in the day, the Jharkhand High Court was granted bail to RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav in the Fodder scam case related to fraudulent withdrawal from Dumka Treasury. Prasad is presently recuperating at AIIMS New Delhi where he was airlifted in January. Tejashwi Yadav instructed his supporters to not crowd the leader's residence in Patna and not do any celebrations on the streets amid the existing COVID-19 situation.

Lalu Yadav's legal battle

On October 9, Jharkhand High Court granted bail to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fodder scam case related to fraudulent withdrawals amounting to Rs 33.67 crore from the Chaibasa treasury in undivided Bihar when Lalu Prasad was the Chief Minister. Lalu Yadav has been in Birsa Munda Central Jail since 2017 after his conviction in the fodder scam cases and several others. Lalu had already gotten bail in three fodder scam cases, state reports.

Lalu's health deteriorates

Recently, Lalu Prasad Yadav was rushed to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi after experiencing breathlessness. The hospital confirmed that he has an infection in the lungs and his condition is stable. The ex-Bihar CM's family - daughter Misa Bharti, sons Tejashwi, Tej Pratap, and their mother Rabri Devi visited him at RIMS. Previously, RIMS' Dr Umesh Prasad who is treating Yadav at RIMS, stated that his kidney function can deteriorate at any time. Later, the Jharkhand prisons department clarified Yadav was stable and he does not face any medical risks, serving a show cause to the doctor attending him for his "unauthorized" statement. His sons - Tejashwi and Tej Pratap had boasted that 'Lalu Yadav will be released before Tejashwi becomes CM' in the recently concluded Bihar polls.