Sushil Modi Welcomes Nitish Kumar's Fresh Stance On Hooch Deaths, Points Out U-turn

BJP leader Sushil Modi has welcomed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to compensate families of the victims of the Bihar hooch tragedy. "This is a welcome decision. We have been saying this for past one year. But Nitish Kumar used to say that he won't do this. We welcome this decision and we would want a compensation of Rs 4 Lakhs each to all bereaved families till date." Sushil Modi, who was formerly Nitish Kumar's deputy when BJP and Janata Dal (United) also pointed out how Kumar had taken a U-turn on his and his party's stance on hooch.

Sushil Modi also blamed Nitish Kumar for hooch tragedy incidents in Bihar. "CM is responsible. 16 incidents occurred in a year and 300 people died. If there is a liquor ban, how did the liquor reach here?"

Earlier, making a U-turn on paying compensation to the victims of hooch tragedies in dry Bihar, Nitish Kumar on Monday announced conditional payment of an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of those who died after drinking spurious liquor. The announcement came, as the death toll in East Champaran's Motihari rose to 26 on Monday.

As per police sources, four more people lost their lives in Motihari on Monday after consuming illicit liquor.

The Bihar CM has responded on Motihari hooch tragedy by saying, "This is a sad incident. We'll provide Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased, from CM relief fund but they should provide in writing that they are in favour of alcohol ban in the state and that they're against drinking alcohol."

Earlier, Nitish Kumar had said family members of those who died after drinking illicit liquor would be paid no compensation by his government. Kumar, in December last year, had said those who drink spurious liquor will die. His statement came after 26 people died in a hooch tragedy. Nitish Kumar's comments had drawn flak from opposition parties. Bihar banned the sale and consumption of alcohol in the state in April 2016.