Sushil Modi's Corruption Jibe over Tejashwi's COVID Centre Gets Blazing Retort From Sister

A day after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav wrote to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on having established a makeshift COVID centre at his govt-allocated residence, Rajya Sabha MP and former Bihar DyCM Sushil Modi attempted to take a swipe at the former & his kin. The former Deputy CM criticised Tejashwi Yadav for converting the govt housing into a temporary COVID centre & launched a political attack, saying that the RJD leader should have converted one of the illegal houses in Patna instead (a reference to alleged corruption). Sushil Modi asked why Tejashwi Yadav's mother & former CM Rabri Devi had not opened a COVID centre at the two-storey building (allegedly, as per Sushil Modi) gifted to Kanti Devi on becoming a minister.

तेजस्वी प्रसाद यादव को सरकारी आवास के बजाय अवैध तरीके से पटना में अर्जित दर्जनों मकानों में से किसी को कोविड अस्पताल बनाना चाहिए था, जहां गरीबों का मुफ्त में इलाज होता। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) May 19, 2021

('Tejashwi Prasad Yadav should have made COVID Hospital at one of the dozens of houses illegally acquired in Patna instead of government housing, where the poor would have been treated free of cost')

कांति देवी ने मंत्री बनने के बदले जो दो मंजिला भवन तेजस्वी यादव को गिफ्ट किया था, उसमें या राबड़ी देवी के पास जो 10 फ्लैट बचे हैं, उनमें अस्पताल क्यों नहीं खोला गया? — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) May 19, 2021

('In the two-storey building that Tejashwi Yadav gifted to Kanti Devi in exchange for becoming a minister, why did the hospital not open in the 10 flats left with Rabri Devi?')

Sushil Modi targets Tejashwi Yadav's sisters

Sushil Modi then went on to launch an attack on Tejashwi Yadav's sisters and asked why they did not offer their services at the time of COVID despite possessing MBBS degrees? He further claimed that the RJD leadership had to take the permission of the government to start the hospital & follow the 'prescribed standards'. Sushil Modi, continued with his tarnishing of Tejashwi's attempt to assist in the COVID crisis in his personal capacity and refused to acknowledge the poor state of the healthcare facilities in capital Patna & Bihar, saying that a makeshift COVID centre couldn't become a hospital & could only pretend to be one just by laying out few beds without doctors, equipment, health workers. This, given the infamous state of the healthcare system in Bihar, where just days ago a garbage cart was used to transport a deceased COVID patient to a crematorium.

तेजस्वी यादव के परिवार में दो बहनें एमबीबीएस डाक्टर हैं। कोरोना संक्रमण के दौर में उनकी सेवाएँ क्यों नहीं ली गईं?

यदि राजद नेतृत्व में गरीबों की सेवा के लिए तत्परता और गंभीरता होती, तो अस्पताल शुरू करने के लिए पहले सरकार से अनुमति ली जाती और उसके मानकों का पालन किया जाता। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) May 19, 2021

('Tejaswi Yadav has two sisters MBBS doctor in his family. Why were their services not taken during the Corona transition? If the RJD leadership had readiness and seriousness to serve the poor, permission would have been first taken from the government to start the hospital and its standards would have been followed'.)

बिना डॉक्टर, उपकरण-स्वास्थ्यकर्मी के किसी परिसर में केवल कुछ बेड लगा देने से अस्पताल नहीं हो जाता। इससे केवल अस्पताल होने का नाटक किया जा सकता है। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) May 19, 2021

('Without doctors, equipment and health workers, setting up only a few beds in a campus does not make it a hospital. It can only be pretended to be a hospital').

Tejashwi Yadav's sister slams ex-DyCM

However, Tejashwi Yadav's sister Rohini Acharya did not take Sushil Modi's jibe lightly and retorted with a full-scale offence on Twitter. Terming the former DyCM as 'half-pant Modi' (over an image of Sushil Modi being rescued during floods wearing a half pant), Rabri Devi's daughter slammed the BJP leader for attempting to drag her name into politics and defended Tejashwi Yadav's move to convert his govt-allotted housing into a temporary COVID centre.

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav converts residence into makeshift COVID center

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took to Twitter on May 19 to share a video of his official residence at Polo Road in Patna converted into a COVID centre with beds and oxygen cylinders. In a video message, Tejashwi Yadav appealed to convert the govt allocated residences into isolation centres citing the unavailability of beds for patients in govt hospitals and that his official residence at Polo Road was completely medically equipped. He further told the state govt that RJD was ready to aid Bihar in the battle against COVID and wrote to the state Health Minister Mangal Pandey and CM Nitish Kumar, informing them about the makeshift COVID care centre at his official residence.

अपने 1, पोलो रोड स्थित सरकारी आवास पर तमाम जरुरी मेडिकल दवाओं, आवश्यक उपकरणों तथा खाने-पीने की नि:शुल्क सुविधाओं से सुसज्जित राजद कोविड केयर की स्थापना कर नियमानुसार इसे सरकार द्वारा अपनाने का अनुरोध और सौंपने का निर्णय लिया है। आवश्यकता पड़ने पर इसे विस्तारित किया जा सकता है। pic.twitter.com/JxSUASScKp — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 19, 2021

आशा है बिहार सरकार इस सकारात्मक पहल का स्वागत कर मानवीय हित में नियमानुसार इस कोविड केयर केंद्र का संचालन करेगी। pic.twitter.com/SeyWiL0N6Y — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 19, 2021

Bihar's COVID-19 situation

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Bihar for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, though the state appeared to have left the worst behind with recovery rate exceeding 90 per cent and active caseload dipping to nearly half of what it was during the peak. According to the health department, the COVID-19 death toll has risen to 4,143 with 104 fresh fatalities. On Tuesday, 111 fatalities were reported, the highest number for a single day in the state. Besides, 6,059 fresh cases have raised the overall tally to 6.70 lakh. However, 6.07 lakh people have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far.

The number of active cases, which had increased more than 50 times since the beginning of April and stood at more than 1.15 lakh till a few weeks ago, has dropped to 58,610. The recovery rate, which was as low as 77 per cent about a fortnight ago, has also shot up to 90.64 per cent. Administering of vaccines is also underway for all people aged 18 years or above and till Tuesday more than 93 lakh persons had received the jabs.