Sushil Modi's Message For Lalu Prasad: 'Worry About Your Health, Leave The Country To BJP'

With Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav set to accompany Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his next visit to the national capital to meet the Opposition leaders with the goal of 'throwing the Bharatiya Janata Party out of power' in 2024, former Dy CM and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday made a scathing attack on Lalu, stating that the former should focus on his health and leave the country in the hands of the saffron party for the better. It is pertinent to mention that Lalu was away from the public eye for a while due to his ill health.

In a video message, Sushil Kumar Modi said, "When Lalu ji was young and used to campaign, he was reduced to 4 seats in 2014. Was out on zero in 2019. Worry about your health, leave the country to BJP."

Lalu To Accompany CM Nitish On 2nd Delhi Visit

This comes even as CM Nitish Kumar has continued to deny he has PM ambitions for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but repeated time and time again that he wants to bring Opposition parties together. Meanwhile, Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently out on bail after serving a jail sentence following his conviction in multiple fodder scam cases. Lalu is currently suffering from multiple ailments and has been staying at his Patna residence following his return from New Delhi, where he underwent treatment for a fractured shoulder earlier this year.

He is set to leave for Singapore next week for treatment after a special CBI court in Ranchi granted permission to release his passport. Lalu’s lawyer Prabhat Kumar has been asked to submit an affidavit declaring that the passport would be submitted back to court once he returns to the country.