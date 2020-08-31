Sushil Kumar Shinde Saddened By Pranab Mukherjee's Demise, Remembers Him As 'fighter'

Saddened by the demise of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, former Maharashtra CM Sushil Kumar Shinde remembered the veteran Congress leader as a 'fighter'. The former Home Minister and a Congress leader himself, Shinde remarked that the Pranab Mukherjee would always fight all the problems for the Congress party. The former President passed away on Monday evening at the age of 84.

Speaking to Republic TV on Monday, Shinde said, "This is very saddening. He kept on fighting. He was always the one who would fight all the problems for Congress. Even now I believed that he would come out of this difficult time. I have known him since 1983, when I was a Finance Minister in the Maharashtra Cabinet and he was the Union Finance Minister. Since then we have been close."

"When I was a minister in the Union Government and he was elected as the President, I was nominated in his place in the Lok Sabha. I can never forget him in my life. Whenever I faced any difficulty, I would always go to meet him and he would give me a solution," he added.

Pranab Mukherjee passes away

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday after being put in a coma post a successful brain surgery at Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi. The news was confirmed by his son - Abhijit Mukherjee, who thanked the hospital staff and doctors for their efforts. The 84-year-old was hospitalised on August 10 to undergo brain surgery for the removal of a clot and had tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The seven-time parliamentarian had worked as a teacher and journalist before taking a leap into politics. Mukherjee belonged to the Congress party and held several significant portfolios in the Union Cabinet including finance, commerce, external affairs and defence under the Congress regime. A nominee of the Congress-led UPA coalition, Mukherjee was elected to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in 2012 and left the Presidency in 2017. In January 2019, Mukherjee was named for the country’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna by PM Modi.

