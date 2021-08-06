Sushma Swaraj's Death Anniversary: Politicians Pay Homage To Ex-EAM And Senior BJP Leader

Political leaders from across the country, including central ministers, paid their tributes to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on her second death anniversary, on Friday.

Leaders recalled her powerful oratory, compassion, and rich contribution to India's diplomacy as they paid their respect to the soft-hearted iron lady, seen as a protege of veteran BJP leader L K Advani.

Paying homage to Susham Swaraj, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, "Sushma ji was a unique example of women empowerment in Indian politics. She raised her voice from the roads to the Parliament on subjects related to the public interest and the country's wellbeing. She will always be remembered for her prompt assistance to people during her tenure as Foreign Minister. Remembering her on her death anniversary, I give her homage".

सुषमा जी भारतीय राजनीति में महिला सशक्तिकरण की अद्वितीय मिसाल थीं। उन्होंने आजीवन जनहित व देशहीत में जुड़े विषयों पर सड़क से संसद तक बुलंद आवाज उठाई।विदेशमंत्री रहते हुए लोगों की त्वरित मदद के लिए उन्हें सदैव याद किया जाएगा। उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें स्मरण कर श्रद्धांजलि देता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 6, 2021

Recalling the contributions of Sushma Swaraj, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, "I pay my tributes to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj ji on her death anniversary. In her long public life, she made big contributions to the service of the country and society by fulfilling various responsibilities. Her tenure as Foreign Minister will be especially remembered for a long time".

पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराजजी की पुण्यतिथि पर मैं उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ। उन्होंने अपने लम्बे सार्वजनिक जीवन में विभिन्न दायित्वों को निभाते हुए देश और समाज की सेवा में बड़ा योगदान दिया। विशेषरूप से विदेश मंत्री के रूप में उनका कार्यकाल लम्बे समय तक याद रखा जाएगा। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 6, 2021

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda took to Twitter to pay homage to Sushma Swaraj and wrote, "We pay our homage to the inspiration of all, former Union Minister, the epitome of simplicity and gentleness, Padma Vibhushan Sushma Swaraj ji on her death anniversary. The work and struggle done by you for nation-building and public service will never be forgotten".

हम सभी की प्रेरणास्रोत, पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री, सरलता व सौम्यता की प्रतिमूर्ति, पद्म विभूषण सुषमा स्वराज जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें शत्-शत् नमन।



राष्ट्र निर्माण व जनसेवा के लिए आपके द्वारा किए गए कार्य व संघर्ष चिरकाल तक अविस्मरणीय रहेंगे। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 6, 2021

Deputy Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma tweeted, "The biggest problems of the world can be solved only through dialogue. War is not the solution to any problem. The epitome of simplicity and gentleness, a symbol of female power, senior BJP leader, former foreign minister and Padma Vibhushit #सुषमा_स्वराज. Humble tributes on her death anniversary".

Sushma Swaraj's journey

Swaraj started practice as an advocate in the Supreme Court of India in 1973. She was the youngest cabinet minister in the Haryana government, the first woman chief minister of Delhi and the first woman spokesperson of a national political party in the country.

In 1996, Sushma Swaraj served as Information and Broadcasting Minister in the 13-day Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and later in 1998 took charge as the same. She was the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha between 2009 and 2014.

The late Foreign Minister was elected seven times as a member of Parliament and three times as a member of the legislative assembly.

As External Affairs Minister in the Modi government, she brought a rare empathy and human touch in reaching out to and helping the Indian diaspora in distress through her revolutionary social media outreach.

