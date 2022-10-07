Sushma Swaraj's Husband Replies Resoundingly To Congress Jibing RSS On Women's Empowerment

In a befitting response to the Congress, Swaraj Kaushal highlighted how his late wife and former Union Minister, Sushma Swaraj, was given 'Sangh Sanskar and everything else' by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. On Twitter, the former Governor of Mizoram listed the many posts held by his wife, a 7-time Member of Parliament, and once a Leader of the Opposition, held, including that of the Minister of External Affairs until her unfortunate demise in 2019.

"We are eternally grateful to the Sangh," the senior advocate wrote, tagging his daughter Bansuri Swaraj. The post was in reply to former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's question- 'Would RSS appoint a woman as Sarsanghchalak?'.

RSS gave @SushmaSwaraj Sangh Sanskar and everything else in life. She was seven times MP, three times MLA, Leader of Opposition and Minister of External affairs.We are eternally grateful to Sangha. @BansuriSwaraj https://t.co/yIvAme7yvS — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) October 7, 2022

'Would RSS appoint a woman as Sarsanghchalak?'

On October 5, Digvijaya Singh, had in a series of tweets, attacked the RSS. The Congress leader has said, "Is RSS changing? Can a Leopard ever change its spots? If they are really serious about changing the basics of RSS’ character, I have a few questions to Mohan Bhagwat Ji?”

"Would they give up their agenda of Hindu Rashtra? Would they appoint a woman as sarsanghchalak [chief]? Would the next sarsanghchalak be a non-Konkast/Chitpawan/Brahmin? Would an OBC/SC/ST Sarsanghchalak be acceptable to rank and file of sarsanghchalak?” the former Madhya Pradesh CM had further said.

If the answer to all my questions/doubts are clarified positively I shall have no problem with RSS!!

Mohan Bhagwat ji if you can do it I shall become your admirer!!

4/n@RSSorg @BJP4India @INCIndia @RahulGandhi @Jairam_Ramesh — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) October 5, 2022

The chatter began when in the Dussehra address, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stressed women's empowerment. Speaking at the Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur, Bhagwat had broached a gamut of issues, including the need for a well-thought-out, comprehensive population control policy applicable to all social groups equally and flagged the issue of demographic "imbalance".