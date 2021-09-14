Sushmita Dev's 'conscience Is Clear' On Joining TMC, Says 'have Full Faith In Mamata Didi'

In a major move, the Trinamool Congress has nominated Sushmita Dev to Rajya Sabha, the party informed on its official Twitter handle. Dev, who was previously associated with Congress, had joined TMC in the presence of party MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien last month.

"We are extremely pleased to nominate Sushmita Dev to the Upper House of the Parliament. Mamata Banerjee's vision to empower women and ensure their maximum participation in politics shall help our society to achieve much more!" TMC tweeted.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network after TMC nominated her to the upper house of Parliament, Sushmita Dev said, "she can see the party's conviction about expanding."

Calling her nomination a big surprise, Sushmita thanked CM Mamata Banerjee. On being asked if TMC can expand beyond West Bengal, she said, "I have been in Tripura for the last 10-12 days. Many Trinamool workers are working hard in the state. From what I can see, there is a conviction that we are serious about our expansion. People are now hopeful that now there is an alternative for BJP."

Earlier, Sushmita Dev was elected to the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Parliament from Assam's Silchar in the 2014 general elections as a Congress candidate. Before that, she served as an MLA in the Assam assembly.

TMC's Sushmita Dev lifts lid on her Congress exit

After joining TMC, the former lawmaker said that she did not compromise on her ideological principles by switching to TMC. Addressing a press briefing, she explained that her family had close ties with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee since the time her father Santosh Mohan Dev entered politics.

She had also vowed to accept whatever responsibility TMC gives her. "My relationship with Mamata Didi is not just political. We had a relationship with Mamata Didi since the time my father Santosh Mohan Dev was in Congress politics," Dev said, "This relationship was not just political but like family. I don't feel that I have made any ideological compromise after taking this decision. My conscience is absolutely clear on that count."

She added that she had joined TMC unconditionally. "Because a new relationship can start only with trust. And I have full faith in Mamata Didi," the TMC leader said, adding that she was inspired by Mamata Banerjee since she started practising in the Delhi High court.

Dev, who was one of the national spokespersons of the Congress and its women's wing chief, switched over to TMC camp last month. She was reportedly miffed with the grand old party's stance on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In TMC, she has been assigned the job of looking after the party's functioning in Assam and Tripura.

Image: PTI