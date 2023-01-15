Suspend, Arrest Officers Who Stopped Funds For Mohalla Clinics: Sisodia Writes To Delhi LG

In a letter written to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia demanded action over some officers of the government.

Delhi Deputy CM in his letter recommended suspension against officers who intentionally stopped funding for Mohalla Clinics in October and November prior to the MCD polls.

Manish Sisodia in the letter to Delhi LG wrote, "Mohalla clinics are built in every corner of Delhi, so people reach their nearby Mohalla Clinics very easily. Just before the MCD election, a conspiracy was hatched to stall this entire system of mohalla clinics. Some officers posted in the Delhi Government deliberately moves the files around so that just two months before the MCD elections, i.e. in October and November, the doctors of the mohalla clinics were not paid their salaries."

He continued, "All the tests in Mohalla Clinic were stopped so that even if the doctors come to Mohalla Clinic despite not getting a salary and also want to treat the people, then the necessary tests for the treatment of the disease can not be done. Not only this, but the electricity bills of Mohalla Clinics were also stopped and the rents of Mohalla Clinics which are running in rented buildings were also not deposited. All this was so that the public would get upset and angry with our government, and the doctors get upset due to non-payment of salaries. So that this mess angers the public."

Sisodia also alleged that the Health Department and Finance Department just kept moving the files and making a lot of excuses. The files were getting moved by adding more queries to it, just two months prior to the polls, the files were released without any funds.

He continued, "The officials of the Health Department and Finance Department kept moving the files from here to there by making one or the other excuse. They were moving the files around putting new queries, and two months before the election the files were released without disbursements. When I talked to the officials about this, officially they kept on giving some technical reasons but in a subdued that on behalf of the LG, there were strict instructions to not make payments before the elections or else they would be suspended. Since you have the services department, all the officers are afraid of you."

Delhi Deputy CM stated that for the last few years, the system of Mohalla Clinics was functioning smoothly in the state. Such a problem has never arrived before and the doctors have always received their salary, and people have been tested without any cost.

“The interesting thing is that soon after the elections were over, in the month of December all the objections were suddenly removed and all the payments were made. How did this happen? It is clear from this that just two months before the elections, withholding the salary and other payments related to Mohalla Clinic was a part of a big conspiracy,” he wrote.

'Suspend officers responsible for delay'

Sisodia urged Delhi LG to find the officers who are responsible for all this and suspend them without any delay. He said, “If you do not take strict action against them, then people will say that the officers were hatching this conspiracy just before the election on your instructions.”

He added, “Why were various excuses put on it to rotate the files, even if there are some questions in the eyes of an officer, how can the treatment of people be stopped? How can doctors’ salaries be stopped?”

Manish Sisodia also said the act of stopping people's medical treatment is an offense and if the officials, who have been appointed by the government, conspire against it then it is treason.

“It does not behoove a person sitting on a constitutional post like Lieutenant Governor to hatch such a conspiracy against the elected government for political gains. And if some officials have conspired at their own level, then definitely you should take strict action against them and give a message that you believe in the constitution and do not tolerate any such action,” the letter read.

At last, he requested the Lieutenant Governor, saying, "I request you (LG) to 1. Identify the guilty officers and suspend them immediately. 2. Register an FIR against them and arrest them. Otherwise, it will be proved that you have misused the powers of the services department for electoral gains. I hope that you will react to this as soon as possible by taking the strictest action."