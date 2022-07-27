Suspended AAP MP Sanjay Singh Refuses To Leave Parliament; Marshals Called In

Dramatic scenes were witnessed in the Parliament on Wednesday as Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh refused to leave the Rajya Sabha despite being suspended. As per sources, marshals were called inside the House to escort Sanjay Singh outside the Parliament. The AAP MP has been suspended from the Upper House for the remainder of the week, for shouting slogans, tearing papers, and throwing them toward the Chair on Tuesday.

Unruly scenes disrupted Rajya Sabha proceedings yesterday as Opposition MPs trooped into the well of the House and hurled papers at the Chair, demanding discussion on inflation and GST hike.

The announcement regarding Sanjay Singh's suspension was made today by Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh before he adjourned the House till 12:18 pm.

19 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for misconduct

A day ago, 19 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended for one week as part of disciplinary action for their 'misconduct' in Parliament. The action came after the MPs created an uproar in the House over various issues.

After getting suspended, TMC MP Sushmita Dev justified their actions of disrupting the Rajya Sabha proceedings by saying that they have the right to do so.

She said, "We wanted a discussion under rule 67. The chair and the government didn't allow us to speak on inflation and GST. Our demand was not only dismissed by the chair but we were also suspended."

On Monday, July 25, four Congress MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the Monsoon Session, for their unruly conduct. Lok Sabha MPs Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani, and TN Prathapan continued to protest at Gate 1 of the Parliament House today, following their suspension.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge chaired a meeting of Opposition MPs over the suspension of 19 parliamentarians. Speaking to the media earlier, he accused the Centre of avoiding a discussion on price rise. He also revealed that the opposition will appeal for the revocation of suspension of the 19 MPs, which has now increased to 20.